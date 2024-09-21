TORONTO
Toronto

Suspect arrested after one person found dead inside Richmond Hill home

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after one person was found dead at a home in Richmond Hill Saturday morning.

York Regional Police responded to conduct a wellness check at a home near Gracedale Drive and Shaftsbury Avenue – in the area of Bayview Avenue and Elgin Mills Road – at around 8:25 a.m.

A police tape surrounds a Richmond Hill home where one person was found dead on Saturday, Sept. 21. 2024. (CP24)

When officers entered the home, they found an adult dead inside. Police said the identity of the victim will not be released until the post-mortem examination is completed and next of kin have been notified.

The cause of death is unknown.

Meanwhile, police began looking for the suspect, whom they identified as Henry Ai. They released his photo and asked for the public’s help locating him.

Henry Ai, 23, is pictured. (Handout /YRP)

Just after 3 p.m., police said Ai was found in Toronto and taken into custody. They noted that there was no threat to the public and were not looking for any other suspects.

There is no word on charges so far.

Police are appealing to anyone with video surveillance from the area from Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. to Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. to contact investigators.

