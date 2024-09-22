TORONTO
Toronto

Gardiner Expressway reopens after 35-hour closure

The Gardiner Expressway is pictured during a closure for maintenance Saturday September 21, 2024. The Gardiner Expressway is pictured during a closure for maintenance Saturday September 21, 2024.
The Gardiner Expressway has reopened after a nearly two-day closure for maintenance.

The busy expressway was closed at 11 p.m. Friday and reopened around 10 a.m. this morning.

The city said that the closure would allow it to conduct sweeping maintenance, cleaning, and inspections that would otherwise have required many smaller closures.

The closure also allowed crews to  conduct repairs on the Dufferin Street Bridge.

While most of the expressway has reopened, the York on-ramp will be closed until 5 a.m. on Monday as crews complete concrete and asphalt repairs.

