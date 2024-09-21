TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian seriously injured following three-vehicle collision in Scarborough

    Emergency crews on the scene of a collision in Scarborough that sent two people to hospital on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Emergency crews on the scene of a collision in Scarborough that sent two people to hospital on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    Share

    A pedestrian has been seriously injured after three vehicles collided in Scarborough Saturday night.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Markham Road and Greenholm Circuit, north of Lawrence Avenue East, at 10:30 p.m. for a crash.

    Police said a male pedestrian was struck as a result of the collision. He was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Another person was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The cause of the collision is unknown. Police said one driver had fled the scene.

    The intersection was shut down due to the collision.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Operation to remove Nearly 1,000 tires from the Saint Lawrence River

    Unusual flippered feet are making their way into the Saint Lawrence River this weekend. Led by underwater explorer and filmmaker Nathalie Lasselin, volunteer divers are combing the riverbed near Beauharnois in Montérégie to remove hundreds of tires that have been polluting the aquatic environment for decades.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News