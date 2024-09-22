TORONTO
Toronto

Scarborough shooting leaves one person dead

Toronto police are pictured next to an ambulance after a shooting victim was transported to hospital from the area of Kingston and Markham roads Saturday September 21, 2024. Toronto police are pictured next to an ambulance after a shooting victim was transported to hospital from the area of Kingston and Markham roads Saturday September 21, 2024.
Share

One person has died following a shooting in Scarborough late last night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Kingston and Markham roads just after 11p.m.

A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, Toronto police said.

They were pronounced dead in hospital a short time later, police later said. The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

There is no information so far about suspects.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News