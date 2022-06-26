Toronto heat warning continues Sunday, but temperatures expected to cool down by evening

Toronto heat warning continues Sunday, but temperatures expected to cool down by evening

People enjoy the hot weather at Trinity Bellwoods Park, in Toronto, Monday, June 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima People enjoy the hot weather at Trinity Bellwoods Park, in Toronto, Monday, June 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton