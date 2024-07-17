Toronto flooding: Was your home damaged? Did you abandon your car?

Toronto is still cleaning up after a record storm dropped more than a month’s worth of rain on the city in just a few hours Tuesday.

Homes and businesses were flooded and several vehicles were abandoned across the city as the water rose.

Officials said Toronto saw 96 millimetres of rainfall by the end of the hours-long downpour. Typically, Toronto records 71 mm of rain for the entire month of July.

The storm nearly tripled the previous rainfall record for July 16, which was set back in 1941 when 25.9 millimetres of rain fell.

"This is a record for this day. I'm never impressed by the amount of breaking records on a day, but the previous record for this day, July 16, was only a quarter of what we saw today in three hours," Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, told CP24 on Tuesday.

