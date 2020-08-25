TORONTO -- Toronto has confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus this year.

Toronto Public Health said on Tuesday they received a positive laboratory report identifying a case in an adult resident.

The health agency did not say where or when the person contracted the virus.

West Nile virus symptoms typically develop between two and 14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito.

Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

Toronto Public Health said on that in 2019, nine laboratory-confirmed human cases of West Nile virus and 10 positive mosquito tests were reported.

"While the likelihood of becoming infected with West Nile virus is low in our city, now is a good time to remind residents of simple actions they can take when enjoying the outdoors to further minimize the potential risk," Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a statement Tuesday.

“These actions include wearing insect repellent and light-coloured clothing, long pants and long-sleeved shirts to prevent getting bitten by an infected mosquito.”