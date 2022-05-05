Toronto boy who went viral for reaction to snowstorm gets surprise gift from U.S. celebrity

A Toronto boy who gained international attention after his hilarious reaction to shovelling snow received a surprise gift after appearing on a U.S. talk show this week.

CTV News Toronto interviewed Carter Trozzolo in January while he was out shovelling the sidewalk for his neighbours following a massive blizzard that blanked the city.

He said few words besides the fact that he was tired, and would rather be in school than outdoors shovelling.

Between heavy sighs, Trozzolo said he was out shovelling all day for "my neighbours, friends, and probably people I don't even know."

The video was viewed millions of times.

Months later, Trozzolo's interview is still garnering attention, with the nine-year-old appearing this week on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

He told the former American Idol contestant he had already been shovelling snow for more than an hour when he was approached by CTV News Toronto for an interview.

"By then I was extremely exhausted," Trozzolo said.

He told Clarkson he believes the video went viral because people could relate to it.

"We're all exhausted from COVID, work, isolation, or other things that I have no idea about. And I know how they feel because I am always exhausted."

Clarkson went on to give Trozzolo $1,000, which appeared to leave him in shock.

"See, it was worth it," Clarkson said.