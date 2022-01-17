People in Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario are struggling to trudge their way through heaps of snow as a blizzard forcibly swept its way through parts of the province.

The blizzard, which will bring with up to 60 centimetres of snow, left cars buried in mounds of white as snow plows and ambulances rushed to provide emergency support.

Despite the chaos, some people took out their skiis and snow shoes to enjoy the mountains of snow falling, while plenty of animals had their own fun in the fluff.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a gallery of photos taken by reporters on the scene, our readers, and people on social media who captured the snow globe-like world around them. Send your photos to torontotips@bellmedia.ca.

A cyclict hops off his bike to get out of the way of a snow plow while making his way past dozens of stranded streetcars during a severe winter storm in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

A man tries to dig his vehicle out from the snow after a major snow storm in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, January 17, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

In Toronto, this bus got stuck in the snow.



Rather than sit around, what did the passengers do?



They got off and pushed the bus up the hill — with 50cm of snow on the ground.pic.twitter.com/wli5t24m96 — Goodable (@Goodable) January 17, 2022

A man snow blows his driveway during a winter storm in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Good morning Toronto! Made it a whole 20 feet before realising the snow is a bit deep for a wobbly skier! �� ⛷ �� pic.twitter.com/QlzOV7cr2Y — Jenny Young �������� (@JennyYoungUK) January 17, 2022

A Toronto commuter took this photo on Monday morning of multiple Toronto buses stuck in the snow on Queen Street West. (Javier Dávila/Twitter)

A cat plays in the snow during a huge winter storm in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

An ambulance races through a winter storm in Toronto on Monday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Raised windshield wiper blades are seen above a blanket of snow covering a car in Ottawa, on Monday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Baby Foxes enjoying the snow aweeeeeeeeeeee ����



pic.twitter.com/g1vs89VuAE — Figen (@TheFigen) January 15, 2022

Children lounge in the snow in Newmarket, Ont. amid a major winter storm on Monday. (Handout)

A snow plow clears streets during a winter storm in Toronto on Monday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

A person cross-country skis on a path in Ottawa, on Monday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway amid heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa, on Monday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

A CTV News vehicle stuck under mounds of snow on Monday. (CTV News Toronto)

A photo taken by a CTV News Toronto reader of the cars stuck behind one another in the snowy situation in Brampton, Ont.