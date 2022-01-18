A Toronto boy is gaining attention after his hilarious reaction to shovelling never-ending piles of snow after Monday's blizzard.

The visibly exhausted Carter Trozzolo said in an interview with CTV News Toronto few words besides the fact he’s tired, and would rather be in school than outdoors shovelling.

Between heavy sighs, Trozzolo said he’s been out shovelling all day for "my neighbours, friends, and probably people I don’t even know."

The interview has been viewed by more than one million people on Twitter, and even caught the attention of the Toronto District School Board.

"We can't wait to have you back at school, Carter," the TDB said in a tweet Tuesday. "Thank you for helping neighbours, friends and even people you don’t know."

