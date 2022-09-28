Toronto-born actor Robert Cormier dead at 33

Robert Cormier has died at age 33. (Instagram / _robertcormier) Robert Cormier has died at age 33. (Instagram / _robertcormier)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton