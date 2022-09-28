Toronto-born actor Robert Cormier dead at 33

Robert Cormier, a Toronto-born actor whose credits include "American Gods" and the long-running CBC series "Heartland" has died at age 33.

The funeral director at Ridley Funeral Home confirmed the death, but did not reveal a cause.

An obituary on the funeral home's website described Cormieras "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother" whosememory will live on "through his passion for art and film."

Cormier appeared on "Heartland"as Finn Cotter, the grandson of Duncan Fraser's Al Cotter.

The "Heartland" production team said on social media they were "deeply saddened" by the news and described Cormier as a beloved member of the cast for two seasons.

CBC adds in a separate statement that Cormier "was a remarkable young man."

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time. — Heartland (@HeartlandOnCBC) September 27, 2022

Cormier's credits also included guest appearances on the defunct CBS/Global series "Ransom" and ABC/CTV's "Designated Survivor."

"He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more," the obituary read.

"He enjoyed movie nights with his family and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.