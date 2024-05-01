Inmate charged in death of another inmate assaulted at Toronto South Detention Centre

A man has been charged in connection with an assault at Toronto South Detention Centre last month that left an inmate dead.

Toronto police said in a news release that the incident occurred on April 21.

An inmate suffered life-threatening injuries after being allegedly assaulted by another inmate, police said.

The victim, 31-year-old Ibrahim Ali, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said Ali died of his injuries more than a week later on Monday. He is the city's 26th homicide victim of the year.

The suspect, 27-year-old Samuel El Hasheem, was initially charged with attempted murder, but police said on Wednesday that it will be upgraded to first-degree murder at his next court appearan