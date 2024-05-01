Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide

A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.

Michael Bebee, 35, was arrested without incident by Charlottetown police at a business on Belvedere Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a news release notes.

Bebee was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of Shamar Powell-Flowers near Danforth and Carlaw avenues in the early morning hours of July 23, 2023.

Bebee’s arrest came exactly one week after he was listed as the most wanted fugitive on an updated list released by the BOLO (Be on the Lookout) program.

In a news release on Wednesday, Charlottetown Police Services (CPS) said that they were contacted by Toronto police investigators late last week asking for help with tips they’d received indicating that Bebee may have been in Prince Edward Island.

The authorities said that detectives from Toronto would be travelling to PEI to return Bebee to Ontario in “the coming days.”

“This arrest proves that collaboration between police services, media, the public, Crime Stoppers and organizations like BOLO makes our communities safer and stronger," Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said in a press release. "I want to thank Charlottetown Police Services for apprehending the suspect, BOLO and Crime Stoppers for working together to make our communities safer. We truly hope this arrest provides some comfort to the family and loved ones of Shamar Powell-Flowers."

Bebee is facing a charge of second-degree murder and appeared in court on May 1 in Charlottetown, police said.

In a statement shared by Toronto police, the mother of Powell-Flowers said that it’s difficult to describe the “flood of emotions” she felt when she received a call from Det. Sgt. Trevor Grieve informing her of the arrest in the case.

“An immense weight had been lifted,” Charmaine Flowers said. “I have so much gratitude. I am grateful to the Bolo Program for taking on our case, to the investigative team from the Toronto Police Homicide Unit for their tireless efforts toward justice and the respect and dignity they have shown our family since our paths crossed in the most unfortunate way, and to the members of the media who amplified this campaign.”

Toronto police said in the release that Bebee was arrested following a tip from the public, however it is not immediately clear whether a reward of up to $100,000 that was previously offered by the BOLO program will be paid out.

In her statement Charmaine Flowers expressed gratitude to the person who gave the police the information they needed to arrest Bebee. She thanked that individual for allowing her and her family to “take our next steps forward through this awful journey.”

“Please know that if my beautiful Shamar were alive and the tables were turned, he would not have hesitated to help your family in any way he could,” she said.

This is not the first time that Canada's top BOLO fugitive has been arrested shortly after the list was updated.

In 2022, Abilaziz Mohamed was arrested just hours after being named the most wanted person in the country. A $250,000 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest and hours later someone submitted an anonymous tip and Mohamed was arrested. He was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Craig MacDonald in Scarborough.