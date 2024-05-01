TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

    A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday night.

    Peel police and paramedics were called to a collision just after 7 p.m. in the area of Fernforest Drive and Peter Robertson Boulevard, north of Bovaird Drive East.

    The extent of the victim’s injuries and her condition are not immediately known.

    Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

