Toronto Blue Jays clinch playoff spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.
Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox.
With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox.
It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance since the truncated 2020 campaign. With six games left to play, the Blue Jays can now turn their focus to playoff positioning.
"These guys are excited to be in this position," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the New York Yankees. "You've got three really good pitchers lined up against a good Boston team, playing at home.
"So I think it's more excitement more than it's nerves or anything. I think the guys are going to come out and be ready to roll on Friday night."
If Toronto maintains its grip on the first of three American League wild-card seeds, then the Blue Jays would play at Rogers Centre for the best-of-three first-round series.
The second- and third-seeded wild-card teams would open on the road.
It's part of a new Major League Baseball playoff format this year. The top two division winners in each league get byes to the division series.
The third-ranked division winner will host the third wild-card seed (No. 6 seed overall) in one wild-card series and the top wild-card entry (No. 4 seed overall) welcomes the second wild-card seed (No. 5 overall) in the other.
Entering play Thursday, Toronto had a 1 1/2-game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays and a two-game cushion on the Seattle Mariners.
The Rays were scheduled to play the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night and the Mariners were set to entertain the Texas Rangers.
The Yankees have already clinched the East Division title.
Toronto was swept by the Rays in the wild-card series in 2020. It was the Blue Jays' first playoff appearance since 2016.
Toronto won World Series titles in 1992 and 1993.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Blue Jays clinch playoff spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
James Webb telescope captures 4-billion-year-old star clusters
Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, a team of Canadian astronomers were able to spot the most distant and possibly the oldest star clusters ever discovered.
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.
Helium shortage 4.0 continues, and it's not just bad for party balloons
A global helium shortage that began last year continues today, disrupting various helium-reliant industries from predicting the weather to making semiconductors and detecting gas leaks in ships.
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed as hundreds line up in Windsor to pay respects
Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death. The queen's death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.
BREAKING | Toronto Blue Jays clinch playoff spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.
Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed his 3-year-old daughter ineligible for parole for 18 years
A Winnipeg father who fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter won’t be eligible for parole for 18 years, a judge ruled Thursday afternoon.
Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP
The RCMP says Jeremy MacKenzie's arrest was not influenced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's request to have the Mounties look into comments about his wife.
'80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French': CAQ immigration minister
Quebec's immigration and labour minister claims that newcomers to the province "go to Montreal, don't work, and don't speak French," though he later tweeted he expressed "his thoughts badly."
1 in 4 Ontario farmers contemplated suicide in past 12 months: study
There’s no way around it — Farming is one of the most stressful occupations on the planet. “Seventy six per cent of farmers are self identifying as having moderate to high stress levels. In general, that is much higher stress levels than the general population,” said Ontario Federation of Agriculture President Peggy Brekveld.
Montreal
-
'I can't live that way': Montreal man seeking medically assisted death due to home care conditions
A 66-year-old Montreal man who is quadriplegic says he is seeking medical assistance in dying because changes to his home care services are causing him relentless pain and discomfort.
-
Family files $2.7-million lawsuit over Indigenous woman's death in Quebec hospital
The family of an Indigenous woman who was mocked by staff as she lay dying in a Quebec hospital in September 2020 filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking nearly $2.7 million in damages.
-
Quebec election: Minister could remain in cabinet despite comments about immigrants
Despite his widely denounced comments about immigrants, Quebec Immigration Minister Jean Boulet could keep a seat in cabinet if the Coalition Avenir Quebec is re-elected Monday, leader Francois Legault said Thursday.
London
-
Group of southern Ontario coworkers win $1-million Maxmillions prize
A group of five coworkers in southern Ontario are sharing a $1-million lottery prize.
-
Suspect vehicle identified in hit-and-run that killed Fanshawe student
London police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect vehicle in relation to a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Fanshawe College student on Hamilton Road earlier this month.
-
Pet beagle ingests cocaine while on neighbourhood walk, leads to emergency vet care nightmare
Beagle cross Feldman plays in his backyard oasis in London, Ont.’s Old South neighbourhood, and is doing much better on Thursday. Just a few days earlier, the two-year-old had a brush with death.
Kitchener
-
Grandson charged with second-degree murder in death of Viola Erb
Erb, the co-founder of one of Canada’s largest trucking companies, was found dead inside her Baden, Ont. home on Saturday.
-
Newborn twins separated while being treated for meningitis
A Kitchener couple is devastated after their twin newborns are both being treated for bacterial meningitis.
-
Here are the events planned to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Waterloo region
A number of events are being organized in Waterloo region to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday Sept. 30.
Northern Ontario
-
Northerners unhappy with Enbridge rate hike on Oct. 1
Enbridge gas tells CTV News that its five per cent rate hike on Oct. 1 will cost its customers in northeastern Ontario an extra $160 a year, on average. And people in Timmins are unhappy.
-
North Bay raises ‘Every Child Matters’ flag ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day
The City of North Bay raised the ‘Every Child Matters’ flag Thursday afternoon in a ceremony honouring Canada’s survivors and victims of the residential school system.
-
Sudbury police seek suspect in U-Haul hit-and-run
Greater Sudbury Police have gone public with their search for a suspect wanted in a Sept. 17 incident that left a woman with serious injuries.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa homeowners lose thousands to absent contractor
A number of Ottawa homeowners want swift action after they allege a man they hired to perform major heating and cooling work took their money months ago without completing or—in some cases—even starting the jobs.
-
Human remains found at Vanier apartment building
Construction crews working at an apartment building in Vanier have uncovered human remains at the site.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White resigns from Senate
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White is leaving the Senate about a decade after being appointed to the job.
Windsor
-
Group of southern Ontario coworkers win $1-million Maxmillions prize
A group of five coworkers in southern Ontario are sharing a $1-million lottery prize.
-
One person taken to hospital after crash near WECHU office
Windsor police say one person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Ouellette Avenue.
-
How to get involved in the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Students at Academie Ste- Cecile were given the opportunity to learn about Truth and Reconciliation thanks to a visit from Carrie Ann Peters, cultural and language coordinator with the Caldwell First Nations — and that was only one of many events across the Windsor region.
Barrie
-
Driver seriously injured in collision with dump truck on Highway 11
One person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision that sparked flames in Oro Township.
-
Caledon crash sends six men to hospital: one with serious injuries
Police and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle collision at Highway 10 at Old School Road early Thursday morning.
-
Three boys accused of breaking into Barrie ambulance bay
Provincial police seek to identify three young teenagers accused of breaking into an ambulance bay in Barrie.
Atlantic
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
'This is our top priority': Nova Scotia Power continues efforts to get the province back online following Fiona
As Nova Scotia continues its clean up and restoration efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona left damage throughout the province, the focus remains on clearing trees and debris and getting the province back online.
-
Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona
Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.
Calgary
-
Speed a factor in deadly motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary, police say
Calgary police have released additional details about Wednesday evening's fatal collision involving a motorcycle in the city's southeast.
-
'Don’t mistake determination with panic': Crown grills testimony of teen accused of killing Calgary officer
The testimony of a teenager charged with murdering Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett has been called "vague" and "unreliable" by the Crown as final arguments wrapped up Thursday.
-
2-year-old girl fatally injured in southeast Calgary neighbourhood, man in custody
An investigation is underway into the suspected Thursday morning homicide of a little girl in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed his 3-year-old daughter ineligible for parole for 18 years
A Winnipeg father who fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter won’t be eligible for parole for 18 years, a judge ruled Thursday afternoon.
-
Bill to make Orange Shirt Day a stat holiday in Manitoba fails in legislature
Less than 24 hours before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a push by the Manitoba NDP to make the day a statutory holiday failed in the legislature.
-
Addressing threats to politicians, Indigenous business leadership and Winnipeg awards on campaign trail
Plenty of news coming from the mayoral campaign Thursday will multiple candidates sharing their latest plans.
Vancouver
-
B.C. unveils strategy for improving strained health-care system, including promised medical school
The B.C. government has announced dozens of measures designed to address critical staffing issues in the province's health-care system, which include expanding the roles of pharmacists and paramedics.
-
Assault rifle, armour piercing bullets, drugs seized during gang crackdown: Surrey RCMP
An investigation into the ongoing gang activity in Surrey has led to the seizure of an assault rifle, armour piercing bullets and drugs, according to Mounties.
-
Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rising as officials plan for fall surge
The day after B.C. health officials laid out their plans for dealing with an expected surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations this fall, the latest data shows such a surge may already be underway.
Edmonton
-
Alberta doctors, government sign new funding agreement
After several years of negotiations, Alberta doctors and the province have reached an agreement.
-
Leduc introduces $1,000 fines to curb catalytic converter thefts
The City of Leduc has made an amendment to its Business Licence Bylaw in an attempt to curb catalytic converter thefts.
-
Alta. family on road trip in Florida ends up with front-row seat to U.S. hurricane
A St. Albert family's months-long, escape-the-Canadian-winter road trip to Florida has them currently hunkering down as tropical storm Ian makes its way onto South Carolina.