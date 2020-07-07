TORONTO -- A 55-year-old Uber driver is accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls north of Toronto.

Five young females were picked up by an Uber driver in Holland Landing, a community in East Gwillimbury, just before 1 a.m. on July 2, police said.

The girls were driven to the Newmarket area before, investigators allege, the driver of the ride share vehicle sexually assaulted two of them, both 16 years of age.

The next day, York Regional Police said they were able to identify and arrest the driver with the help of Uber.

Naser Rajabi, of Aurora, has since been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators have released an image of Rajabi to ensure there are no additional victims.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).