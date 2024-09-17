TORONTO
Toronto

    Toronto-area man facing sexual assault charges after 20 years

    A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen.
    A Mississauga man is now facing numerous charges following two separate alleged sexual assaults that happened two decades ago, including one incident with a 16-year-old girl.

    The first incident happened on July 12, 2004. A man approached a 20-year-old woman in the area of Mclaughlin Road and Ceremonial Drive in Mississauga, police said.

    They add that she was sexually assaulted, and the incident was reported to police.

    The second incident happened to a 16-year-old girl on Feb. 11, 2005. Peel police allege the same man approached her in the area of Balmoral Drive and Bramalea Road in Brampton, and sexually assaulted her.

    Through Project Shadow, investigators were able to identify the accused decades later.

    On Sept. 16, 2024, Justin Foley, 43, was charged with multiple offences, including two counts of each of kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon and use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.  

