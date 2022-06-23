Toronto-area group wins $100,000 after purchasing $1 OLG Encore ticket

Toronto-area group wins $100,000 after purchasing $1 OLG Encore ticket

Eric Cohen is seen holding a cheque for $100,000 in this undated image. (OLG) Eric Cohen is seen holding a cheque for $100,000 in this undated image. (OLG)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

As the World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee Thursday to consider if the spiraling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency, some experts say WHO's decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

'You've had allies all along': Conservative MPs meet with convoy figures in Ottawa

A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton