    • Stabbing in Mississauga leaves 1 person in critical condition, 2 others hospitalized

    A Peel police cruiser can be seen above. (Cam Woolley/ CP24) A Peel police cruiser can be seen above. (Cam Woolley/ CP24)
    Peel police say three people were injured, one critically, in an overnight stabbing in Mississauga.

    Peel Regional Police told CP24 that officers were called to the area of Wolfedale Road and Forestwood Drive at 12:48 a.m. for a domestic incident.

    One person, who police say is a female teenager, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Two others, a male teenager and a female adult, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All three victims are expected to survive, police added.

    Police say one man is in custody and there is no threat to public safety and no outstanding suspects.

    A large police presence remains in the area, police said. 

