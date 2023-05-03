Toronto actor waits 2 weeks for removal of dead raccoon from neighbourhood amid 311 delays
It’s been nearly two weeks since a Toronto actor called animal services requesting the removal of a dead raccoon in her neighborhood.
Since then, she’s been documenting the lengthy wait on social media, drawing attention to ongoing 311 delays that have resulted in the shuttering of some of the city's cadaver removal services.
Jean Yoon, downtown Toronto resident, and actor best known for her role as Umma in CBC’s Kim’s Convenience, first shared an image of a dead raccoon on Parliament Street in late April – at that point, it had been more than a week since she’d submitted a 311 request for pick-up, she said.
At the time of publication, the dead raccoon remains on Parliament Street.
Yoon first took to Twitter to voice her concerns on April 28, nine days after she says she submitted her request for removal.
“It's now covered in plastic, and fortunately the weather has been coolish, but oh, it's gross,” she wrote.
On Tuesday, nearly 12 days after her first post, Yoon provided an update to her Twitter following of more than 40,000 users.
“Day 12 of the Dead Raccoon Watch: it was there for about two days before I called it in,” Yoon wrote. “I now just feel defeated every time I walk by it. I wonder if the city will ever pick it up," she wrote.
On Wednesday afternoon, Yoon confirmed to CTV News Toronto the raccoon had yet to be picked up.
The Toronto actor is not alone in her experience. Toronto Animal Services (TAS) confirmed to CTV News Toronto Tuesday that it’s currently experiencing delays in executing cadaver pick-ups amidst a high volume of service requests.
The delays have forced the department to alter its operations — as of April 23, a notice on their website stated that dead birds, rodents, and/or mice on city property will no longer be picked up by city crews, and that, on private property, removal services would be limited to large wildlife cadavers such as skunks, raccoons, coyotes, deer, and opossums.
As of Wednesday, the city says it's taking crews up to five days to respond to requests for the removal of dead animals. Reports of animal bites or attacks can be expected to be serviced in three days, while reports of stray dog attacks or other "menacing" reports should be serviced in three hours, the city says.
For the month of February, the average wait time for cadaver pick-up was over two days, TAS said in a written statement. In March, that average spiked to eight days. In April, city crews were able to shorten delays, and residents waited about four-and-a-half days for dead wildlife to be removed from their properties or neighbourhoods.
While average response times reflect the experience of most, at one point in late April, a notice on TAS’ website said cadaver pick-up waits could reach up to 2 weeks, mirroring that of Yoon's.
When reached for comment, TAS pointed to staffing limitations and the prioritization of calls involving live animals as reasons for the long wait times.
“TAS has three to four officers in the field from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and two officers from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.,” a spokesperson for the department told CTV News Toronto.
“While staff work to remove cadavers as soon as possible, service requests for sick and injured animals are prioritized,” they said.
This isn’t the first time city services have been overwhelmed with requests to remove dead wildlife. In 2022, a distemper outbreak amongst Toronto’s raccoon population spiked TAS’s cadaver removal response time to 12 to 14 hours. To deal with the surge in requests, the city deployed staff from other sectors to alleviate stress on the department.
A close encounter between the public and a raccoon in a Toronto grocery store last week prompted a warning from Animal Services, who said the interaction may indicate a continuation of last fall's distemper outbreak.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU FIND A DEAD ANIMAL IN TORONTO
The city says service requests for pick-up of larger dead animals, such as raccoons, can be submitted to 311 and that these animals should not be put in the garbage, recycling bins, or compost bins. Residents who find sick or dead wild birds are also advised to contact 311 to discuss removal and safe disposal.
A service request for the following can be made online or by calling 311.
Small dead animals, such as squirrels, mice, and rats can be placed in the garbage if double-bagged, it said, adding that bags must be tied or waste management staff are not required to take it. Toronto residents can also bring cadavers to any of the three Toronto Animal Services shelters for disposal by appointment.
In its statement, TAS reminded residents never to touch dead animals with bare hands, but instead, “wear gloves or use a double plastic bag and wash their hands thoroughly after any contact.”
The city underlined that Animal Services' staff will not "climb trees, deconstruct decks, fences, porches or go into a lake or stream to pick up a dead animal."
If you need a dead animal must be removed from under a deck or porch, the city says residents must call a private company
With files from CP24.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday during flooding in Quebec has been found. An Quebec provincial police (SQ) helicopter located a body shortly before 10 a.m. in the Riviere du Gouffre, in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul.
Astronomers witness never-before-seen moment Jupiter-sized gas giant eaten by star
For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet -- not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp.
DEVELOPING | 'Active shooter' inside Atlanta building, multiple people injured: police
Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an "active shooter situation" in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighbourhood and that multiple people had been injured.
Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack by Ukraine on Kremlin
Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically-assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country which tracks and records such data.
Security tightens in London ahead of coronation
Security is tightening in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city's largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday.
Serbia school shooter had list of students to target: police
A teenager who opened fire Wednesday at his school drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of people he intended to target, police said. He killed eight fellow students and a school guard before being arrested.
High gas prices aren’t killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.
Montreal
-
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday during flooding in Quebec has been found. An Quebec provincial police (SQ) helicopter located a body shortly before 10 a.m. in the Riviere du Gouffre, in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul.
-
Bridge closed as waters rise, stranding residents of small Montreal island
The bridge leading to the small Mercier Island in northwest Montreal was closed on Wednesday. Fire department (SIM) and police (SPVM) said there have been no evacuations.
-
Quebec premier says loss of two firefighters most difficult part of spring flooding
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has scheduled meetings on Wednesday in Charlevoix, one of the regions of Quebec most affected by the flooding of recent days. Some municipalities already declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after flooding occurred in the Outaouais, Laurentians and Lanaudiere, Mauricie and Charlevoix.
London
-
Charges laid, victim still in critical condition after weekend crash
A 47-year-old London man is charged with impaired operation, impaired operation causing bodily harm and fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.
-
401 closed, one person has life-threatening injuries following crash
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 401. According to police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Union Road around 6 a.m.
-
No reports of 'potentially lethal substance' being received in London region
No reports of potentially lethal substances have been received by London police or OPP in the region after a warning was sent out about the packages.
Kitchener
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Kitchener councillor Aislinn Clancy to run for Greens in Kitchener Centre by-election
A current Kitchener city councillor who has only been on the job for six months is entering a new political arena.
-
Another Kitchener city councillor seeking MPP nomination
Kitchener city councillor Debbie Chapman is throwing her hat in the ring for an Ontario by-election.
Northern Ontario
-
Union representing striking CRA workers holding news conference
Union officials representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees are set to give an update on contract talks Wednesday afternoon.
-
Flood warning issued for parts of Greater Sudbury and area
Conservation Sudbury is issuing a flood warning for the Vermilion River, including communities in Greater Sudbury and surrounding area.
-
Second Ontario prison employee arrested in drug bust, inmate also charged: OPP
Police say a second employee at an Ontario federal prison and an inmate have been charged as part of an alleged scheme to smuggle drugs to inmates.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Heavy police presence as Lisgar Collegiate Institute, Ottawa city hall locked down
There is a heavy police presence at a downtown Ottawa high school and people are being told to shelter-in-place at nearby city hall.
-
Diesel the dog found safe one week after being stolen
Diesel the dog, who was stolen along with his owner's truck in Iroquois, Ont., has been located after a weeklong search.
-
Union representing striking CRA workers holding news conference
Union officials representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees are set to give an update on contract talks Wednesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Attempted murder suspect sought after man shot in west Windsor
Windsor police have released video with hopes that the public can help identify a suspect after a shooting on the city’s west side.
-
$110,000 drop in average home sales price in Windsor-Essex
The average home sales price and number of sales dropped again in Windsor-Essex.
-
Two-vehicle crash near entrance of Windsor-Detroit tunnel
Emergency crews responded to a crash near the entrance of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Bradford man charged in road rage incident involving pedestrian
A Bradford, Ont. man faces several charges after he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle during a road rage incident in Innisfil on Tuesday.
-
Barrie fire crews battle blaze at local business
Crews are currently on the scene of a commercial property fire in Barrie.
-
OPP investigate potential shooting in Caledon Village
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an apparent shooting in Caledon Village Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody's listening': N.S. resident in area affected by 2020 mass shooting frustrated by province's mental health plan
A long-time resident in a part of the province affected by the Nova Scotia 2020 mass shooting, says the province’s plan for enhanced mental health services is already falling short.
-
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
-
Woman says officer who accused her of assault kicked her during N.S. housing protest
A 26-year-old woman accused of assaulting police at a Halifax housing protest has denied intentionally kicking officers.
Calgary
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
-
Removal of residents at homeless encampment alongside Deerfoot Trail begins
Police, City of Calgary bylaw enforcement officers and the Alpha House encampments team descended on a pair of large homeless camps Tuesday afternoon.
-
No injuries in 2-alarm fire at Calgary apartment building
Crews say a balcony was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived at a Calgary apartment complex on Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipegger dead, another man in hospital after double stabbing
A 41-year-old man has died after he and another victim were stabbed early Tuesday morning in the North Point Douglas area.
-
Winnipeg soldier killed in First World War identified in previously unknown grave
A previously unknown First World War grave in Belgium has been identified and the soldier was connected to Winnipeg.
-
Vacant building owners in Winnipeg fined for fires
Owners of nine vacant buildings that burned down have been hit with a wide range of fines, with one amount surpassing six figures.
Vancouver
-
Man killed in targeted shooting in Surrey strip mall parking lot: RCMP
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood after a fatal shooting Tuesday night.
-
Influx of orphaned ducklings admitted to B.C. wildlife rescue hospital over the weekend
Concerns are being raised over the care of orphaned ducklings in Metro Vancouver after more than a dozen were brought into a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Burnaby over the weekend.
-
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Edmonton
-
Man shot by police near Ice District charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault
The man who was shot by police after he allegedly stabbed two people near an Oilers playoff watch party on the weekend has been charged.
-
Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s
Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.
-
Edmonton to install 'summer streets' in 3 locations this month
Shared-use streets are returning to Edmonton in May, the city announced on Wednesday.