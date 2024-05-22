Tornado warning issued for parts of York Region lifted

Severe thunderstorms moved through southern Ontario Wednesday, prompting several weather advisories, including tornado warnings, issued throughout the day.

Environment Canada meteorologists tracked thunderstorms north of the Greater Toronto Area that were capable of possibly producing tornadoes.

The warnings, which covered areas including Newmarket, Georgina, northern York Region, alerted residents of “dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall” were also possible, according to the national weather agency. The warnings lifted within about half an hour.

Elsewhere, a severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for most of the day for Toronto and other parts of the province.

The watch was also issued across the GTA and areas further north, including Barrie and cottage country. As of 10:30 p.m., weather alerts for Toronto have been lifted, but some areas in the York and Durham regions remain under a severe thunderstorm watch.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the national weather agency said in its latest evening advisory.

Environment Canada warned that wind gusts of up to 100 km/h and “toonie-sized hail” are possible, along with a risk of a tornado.

“Thunderstorms continue this evening but should slowly weaken as the evening progresses. The main threat will be strong winds and hail. However, a tornado will also be possible,” the national weather agency noted.

On Wednesday, it will be sunny in Toronto, with a high of 25 C.