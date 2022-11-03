Top moments of Ontario education workers strike on Friday
Ontario’s education workers have officially walked off the job Friday despite legislation passed at Queen’s Park that made a strike illegal.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 support workers such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, said they will strike "until further notice," insinuating that the strike will continue.
Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce passed legislation Thursday to impose a four-year contract on education workers that bars them from striking.
As part of the bill, striking workers could face a daily fine of up to $4,000, while the union could be slapped with a $500,000 fine.
If the maximum penalty is imposed, the daily bill could amount to $220 million per day.
These are the top moments from Friday's job action.
7 p.m.
The Ontario Labour Relations Board hearing is ongoing, as no decision ahs been made on the legality of the walkout.
4 p.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he spoke to unions Friday morning and that his government is looking at "all options."
"It is a very, very serious thing to suspend people's rights and freedoms," Trudeau said while in Toronto."The pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause is actually an attack on people's fundamental rights."
3:30 p.m.
The Ontario government attended a hearing at the Ontario Labour Relations Board, arguing CUPE and the Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU) "called or authorized or threatened to call or authorize an unlawful strike."
The hearing was livestreamed here.
2:30 p.m.
In photos: Ontario Education workers protest at Queen's Park.
1:54 p.m.
Police estimated the crowd size outside of Queen's Park was between 8,000 to 10,000 people, according to CTV National News' Heather Butts.
1:43 p.m.
In documents obtained by CTV News Toronto, Lecce called out union leaders who he said "counselled, procured, supported, authorized, threatened, or encouraged an unlawful strike."
He names Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, and Fred Hahn, the president of CUPE Ontario, in particular.
The minister also alleged that the union "called or authorized or threatened to call or authorize" the strike on Friday.
1:30 p.m.
A CUPE employee who has worked in an Ontario high school for nearly 20 years said his wage has marginally changed over the course of the last decade.
"For the last 10 years, I have received 0.85 per cent increase and we all know what the rate of inflation has been the last 10 years ... that's why a lot of our members have left the industry."
1:20 p.m.
CTV News Toronto captured the scene above Queen's Park as the mass walkout took place.
1:10 p.m.
Mark Hancock, CUPE's national president, said the union will have legal representation at the hearing Friday afternoon.
“There was an initial labour board hearing last night. There will be another one at 3:30 p.m. today," he told CTV News Toronto.
“CUPE’s legal counsel will be there to argue for our members’ right to protest the Ford government’s unconstitutional law, which strips workers of their fundamental rights.”
12:54 p.m.
CUPE workers and supporters set up pickets near MPPs’ offices in Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge.
Here's the latest on the situation from CTV News Kitchener.
12:24 p.m.
Lecce elaborated on the next steps for the provincial government as it callled on the Ontario Labour Relations Board to officially declare the walkout illegal.
"We brought forward the submission to the internal Labour Relations Board yesterday, frankly, after the passage of the law given that the union confirmed that they're proceeding now with this illegal strike," Lecce told CP24.
"We hope to hear back today or tomorrow potentially, on the findings. In the meantime, we're going to be using all the pressures and frankly, all the levers of the legislation to get kids back to school. We've set out a clear expectation to our school boards to use every power, every authority to open as many schools for as many kids as humanly possible."
12:05 p.m.
Lecce asked the Ontario Labour Relations Board to declare the strike and the actions of union leaders illegal.
The Ministry of Education said a public hearing will be livestreamed at 3:30 p.m.
11:45 a.m.
Unifor announced they are donating $100,000 to help striking CUPE education workers hit by government fines.
"The national union and the ORC will each donate $50,000, for a total of $100,000 to CUPE’s strike support for paying fines imposed because of the strikebreaking Bill 28, the law passed on November 3, 2022, that strips education workers of their Charter-protected right to strike and which imposed an undemocratic contract," the union said in a news release.
11:10 a.m.
Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF/FEESO), which is standing in solidarity with CUPE, issued the following statement in response to the Ford government using the notwithstanding clause to pass anti-strike legislation on Thursday:
10:53 a.m.
Bird said behind the scenes planning at the TDSB were ongoing in order to quickly transition students into "synchronous" learning, if needed.
"If job action does continue into next week, we will be moving as quickly as we can to synchronous live classroom remote learning, obviously, the fastest we can," he told CP24.
He said there are already plans in place to hand out computers to students who don't have their own at home if job action does continue for an extended period of time.
TDSB updates will come to parents and staff as news develops, Bird says.
10:33 a.m.
More than 100 protests occurred Friday, leading schools to close across the province. Here are the northeastern Ontario school boards closed, along with the locations of their local picket lines.
10:25 a.m.
Toronto District School Board (TDSB) spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed to CP24 that schools will be closed on Monday and for the duration of the strike.
10:12 a.m.
The duration of the strike, which will impact how long classrooms are closed, is still unknown. However, Walton told parents to have a contingency plan for Monday as they expect to hit the picket line indefinitely until a new deal is reached.
"We want to be back in front of our kids as soon as we can, but we can't go back when you're stripping away our charter rights, when you're stripping away our human rights and on top of that, you are not giving any extra money for services and you're not providing these workers a living wage."
10 a.m.
Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council, stood outside of Lecce's office. She said the minister never truly showed up to the bargaining table.
In response to the looming fines that the Ford government has threatened education workers with for striking — up to $4,000 per day for each individual or a $500,000 per day for the union — Walton said CUPE members are "protected" by the union more than they are by the government.
"But I think the bigger question is, what is this government so afraid of? That they're willing to go to these extraordinary measures to pressure workers to stop fighting for what should be theirs? And I think that's the bigger question more than any other fine, more than any other legislation. What is Doug Ford, what are Stephen Lecce, what are they afraid of?"
9:40 a.m.
CUPE President Fred Hahn shared an emotional response to the strike turnout with CP24:
"I anticipated that there would be a crowd here this morning, but walking up and talking to our members, I am overwhelmed with emotion because I know who these workers are. I know that they are mainly women. I know that their wages are woefully low, $39,000 as an average. I know that most of them are laid off in the summer. And yet, they are willing to stand up and to fight for themselves, to fight for their students and supports and actually, they are fighting for every worker in this province."
9:08 a.m.
"It's definitely overriding the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, right?" one protester told CP24 while holding a pink CUPE sign outside of Queen's Park.
Another chimed in, "Yeah that is exactly right. We'll be loud and proud."
8:45 a.m.
Many education worker supporters held signs poking fun at Ford and Lecce. One said, "Beware the Snakes at Queen's Park," while another reads, "Dumb and Dumber."
8:30 a.m.
More than 1,000 supporters arrived outside of Queen's Park, just 30 minutes into the strike's official start time.
When one protester was asked why he was there, he told CP24, "To stand up for rights and be able to negotiate our freedom."
Ontario education workers strike in front of Queen's Park on Nov. 4, 2022. (Brian Weatherhead/CTV News Toronto)
8:12 a.m.
In response to CUPE's "illegal" protest, Lecce released the following statement.
“Immediately following proclamation of the Keeping Students in Class Act, we filed a submission to the Ontario Labour Relations Board in response to CUPE’s illegal strike action. Proceedings started last night and will continue today. Nothing matters more right now than getting all students back in the classroom and we will use every tool available to us to do so.”
8 a.m.
The strike officially began. At Queen's Park, the main hub where education workers gathered, many are held signs of support that said "No Cuts to Education" and "Cuts Hurt Kids."
As early as 6 a.m., organizers set up for the day.
7:35 a.m.
#Teachers trended on Twitter in Canada. Although, teachers are not on strike. It's the education workers, such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, who are participated in the mass walkout Friday.
#CUPE also trended, which is the name of the union representing strike members and stands for Canadian Union of Public Employees.
7 a.m.
People were already setting up for the day outside of Queen's Park on Friday's dark and foggy morning.
Supporters begin to gather at Queen's Park for an Ontario education worker strike on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
6:35 a.m.
Ontario education workers will gather at Queen’s Park for a rally.
Education workers will also picket outside of local MPPs’ offices.
6:20 a.m.
How did we get here? Why is CUPE going on strike in Ontario?
This is a full breakdown of what CUPE is asking for in their negotiations with the Ford government, including what the notwithstanding clause is.
6:15 a.m.
Several businesses around Toronto offered fully supervised programs for kids out of school on Friday.
5:30 a.m.
Here is a full list of school boards that closed because of Friday's mass walkout.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada probes reports China is trying to pay British, Canadian and other fighter pilots to train its air force
Canada's Department of National Defence says it is investigating reports that China has attempted to use lucrative payouts to lure British, Canadian and other former military pilots to train its air force.
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
Canada-wide amoxicillin shortage has pharmacists looking for alternatives
Pharmacists say amoxicillin, a common antibiotic, in formulations safe for children is becoming increasingly hard to stock, with some manufacturers saying they won't be able to supply it again until January 2023.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich insisted she was never directly told to leave Ottawa during last winter's protests, when hundreds of vehicles blocked streets around Parliament Hill as Lich and others called for an end to COVID-19 mandates, even after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
North Preston, N.S., woman fosters 150 children over 40 years
In North Preston, N.S., there's a house where every child is welcome. The door opens up to Viola Cain's heart. Some kids stayed for days, others stayed for years.
Ukraine chief justice: Judges are going to war
Ukraine's top judge says justices have left the courtroom to take up arms, while those who've remained at work are regularly interrupted by air raid warnings, missile strikes and having to run to shelter.
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
Top moments of Ontario education workers strike on Friday
Ontario's education workers walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal. These are Friday's top moments of the job action.
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Teenage boy's cardiac arrest inspires family to donate outdoor defibrillator to Ste-Lazare
The night her then 15-year-old son went into cardiac arrest while playing hockey in a West Island arena almost three years ago will be etched in Rose Bloom's mind forever. It inspired the family to donate an automatic external defibrillator to the town of Ste Lazare.
-
CEGEP suspends hockey players over 'unacceptable actions' during unnamed incident
The Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe has suspended members of its hockey team from play after it says it became aware of 'unacceptable actions' carried out by players at a private activity. The school refused to confirm what those actions were to CTV News, writing in a statement only that an investigation is underway.
London
-
'Do you want to die?': Injured London man regrets getting involved after witnessing property crime
A London man says he’ll think twice about getting involved next time he sees a crime being committed. He told CTV News he ended up taking a hatchet to the head when he tried to stop someone suspected of smashing a glass door.
-
Cyclist involved in collision with transport truck near Hensall
A cyclist from Bluewater is recovering in hospital after being involved in crash with a transport truck, according to police.
-
'It's a house to me': City drops zoning bylaw dispute with church helping homeless
After giving the Ark Aid Street Mission a deadline to either comply with a zoning by-law or move its services elsewhere, the city of London has agreed to drop the dispute.
Kitchener
-
'Jizzy Jewelry': Brantford, Ont. woman's jewelry business takes off
A Brantford, Ont. woman is getting attention for some creative jewelry pieces that some may find jarring.
-
'It hit home': Kitchener mom opens up about sons opiate overdose
A Kitchener mother is opening up about her son’s death as a tale of caution after learning several youths were sent to hospital after consuming suspected drugs.
-
Cambridge, Ont. father pleads for schools to reopen
Steve Kovacevic took an unpaid day off work on Friday to care for his children and says he's not sure what he'll do if the labour dispute isn't resolved next week.
Northern Ontario
-
Education support staff hit the picket lines in northern Ontario
Education support workers across northern Ontario joined their union counterparts across the province in protesting legislation from the provincial government banning strikes and imposing a contract on thousands of staff across Ontario.
-
International students take to the ice in Sault Ste. Marie
Newcomers to Canada got a special welcome-to-Canada moment Friday in the Sault when they received skating lessons.
-
Hwy. 144 reopened after crews clean up big spill due to fiery, fatal crash
Highway 144 south of Timmins has reopened after taking crews almost two days to clean up a 'big' spill following a fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles Wednesday night, Ontario Provincial Police says.
Ottawa
-
Education workers, parents hit the picket lines as CUPE's 'political protest' closes some Ottawa schools
As education workers and their supporters walked the picket lines at five locations across Ottawa on day one of a "political protest", the union warned the job action would continue into next week if the government does not return to the bargaining table.
-
Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The Ottawa Senators confirm the club is for sale, and says the condition of any sale is that it remains in Ottawa.
-
Two people facing charges in December 2021 shooting death of Ottawa teen
Ottawa police say John Ndayishimiye died in a shooting at a home on Elmira Drive, between Iris Street the Queensway, on Dec. 6.
Windsor
-
'The government has lost their marbles': Employment lawyers weigh-in on labour dispute
Just hours after the government enacted anti-strike legislation, 55,000 CUPE members walked off the job and the province wants the move declared illegal. Education workers with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) were in a legal strike position as of Friday Nov. 4, but the government’s ‘Keeping Students in Class Act’ passed just hours before.
-
WECDSB releases plans to continue online learning next week
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has notified parents of its plan to continue online learning next week if an agreement isn’t reached with education workers.
-
Windsor police officers, 911 operators receive commendation for harrowing rescue
Officers with the Windsor Police Service as well as several 9-1-1 operators are being commended for their role in locating and rescuing a women allegedly being held against her will in a house on the city’s west side.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Local boards announce indefinite school closures as CUPE hits the picket lines
School boards across the region are working on contingency plans for next week as the labour dispute between CUPE and the province persists, with one local board saying schools would remain closed indefinitely.
-
Barrie police lay charges in child pornography investigation
Police arrested two men in separate instances following searches of several addresses in Simcoe County and Tay Township as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation.
-
Off-duty officer found guilty in collision that seriously injured motorcyclist
A York Regional Police officer has been found guilty of failing to stop and render assistance in connection with an accident in 2019 that left a motorcycle driver with serious injuries.
Atlantic
-
‘There were many victims in this’: Reaction to lawsuit filed by N.S. killer’s former spouse
A statement of claim filed in court in Amherst on Oct. 21 claims the ammunition charges against Lisa Banfield were the result of “malicious prosecution.”
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich insisted she was never directly told to leave Ottawa during last winter's protests, when hundreds of vehicles blocked streets around Parliament Hill as Lich and others called for an end to COVID-19 mandates, even after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Calgary
-
First-degree murder convictions overturned in Calgary quadruple-murder case
A man and a woman who were found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man found bound and beaten west of Calgary in 2017 have successfully appealed their conviction over errors during their initial trial.
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
-
Battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat to be decided Tuesday with premier taking on four
In just a few days' time, we'll find out whether the top politician in the province will have a place to sit in legislature.
Winnipeg
-
The housing options available that meet the average price in Winnipeg
The real estate market is starting to balance out in Winnipeg according to the latest numbers from the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board. For those who may be looking to buy a home, CTV News Winnipeg has compiled a list of some homes throughout the city that are available.
-
Provincial board’s decision to quash high-density housing complex has Winnipeg’s mayor concerned
A 55-and-over housing complex approved by Winnipeg city council last winter has been overturned by the Manitoba Municipal Board.
-
The two new exhibits now on display at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre
Two new exhibits are now open to the public at Oseredok - the Ukrainian Cultural Centre - with one showing the beauty of art, and the other depicting the brutality of war.
Vancouver
-
Police ID 2 of the 'top 10' suspects from riot at cancelled Lil Baby show in Vancouver
Vancouver police say they have identified two of their "top 10" suspects from September's riot at a music festival at the PNE.
-
Hundreds of elementary students in New Westminster take part in poppy-laying ceremony
More than 350 students from four elementary schools gathered at Fraser Cemetery in New Westminster Friday morning to remember and honour our fallen soldiers.
-
B.C. Mountie who exposed himself to high school students given 18-month sentence
A B.C. RCMP officer who was found guilty of sexual offences involving minors earlier this year has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars.
Edmonton
-
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
Here comes another snow and wind storm
Snow, gusty wind and then an arctic blast are on tap for central and northern Alberta this weekend. Edmonton and area will see most of its snowfall overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. By midday or early Saturday afternoon, the snow should move off to the ESE.
-
Alberta MP headlining 'Trudeau Must Go' convoy to downtown Edmonton: organizer
Another convoy is headed to the Alberta Legislature, this one bookended by a rally on the outskirts of Edmonton and one in the city centre.