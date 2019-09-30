As national hockey and basketball seasons reopen in October, Scotiabank Arena is getting a handful of new items on its menu.

The Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) said this year's menu is full of exciting and unique foods for fans to enjoy when they come down to a game.

“[We aim to] make something special, something unique, something that's a little more exciting, something that they may have not tried before,” Chris Zielinsky, the culinary director at the MLSE, said Monday.

CTV News Toronto got a taste of some of the anticipated dishes.

Here’s a sneak peek.

Braised barbeque brisket toasties

This item comes from Toasties, a hot sandwich shop located in section 110. The mix of brisket, cheese and lettuce sounds simple, but it has a unique taste. The sandwich can be a bit messy, but it's worth it.

French onion poutine

This comes from Sully's Poutine in section 121 and 322. It is exactly what it sounds like: a mixture of cheese, fries, and onions. It has that unmistakable French onion taste.

Macaroni and cheese pancetta

This item comes from Maccheesy’s in section 102. It’s has a twist on the regular macaroni and cheese by offering something a little different. "I really like the strong flavour of the smell of the cheese and the aroma is very nice," Toronto taster Terrence Chun said.

S’mores poutine

This mixture of funnel cake fries, toasted marshmallows, chocolate sauce and graham cracker crumble is one of the highly anticipated items on the new menu.

Bucket of warm cookies

You can now get a basket of warm cookies at Sweet Tooth located in section 110. The bucket comes with eight cookies that can be eaten as comfort food if your favourite team ends up losing that night.

"Warm cookies are one of those things you can only get at home,” Zielinsky said. “You know, it's your grandma making you cookies in the kitchen. They come out of the oven, you can smell it, and you're ready for it, and you can't wait."