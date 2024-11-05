TORONTO
Toronto

Crash on Hwy. 400 north of Toronto leaves 2 people injured

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy
Two people have been transported to hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan late Monday night.

It happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Teston Road shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police said a crossover vehicle that was travelling at high speeds rear-ended an SUV, causing it to crash into the back of a tractor-trailer.

According to police, the driver and passenger of the SUV, a 59-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, were transported to hospital for treatment. Police initially said both victims suffered critical injuries but in an update on social media, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that the woman’s injuries are now believed to be non-life-threatening.

The northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed for several hours but reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

