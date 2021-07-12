TORONTO -- Three men have been rushed to hospital after they were electrocuted while at a job site in Toronto.

Police said they were called to the Robina Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area just after 6 p.m.

The men were on a ladder which made contact with electrical lines. They were all jolted and fell, police said.

One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being resuscitated. Another man suffered serious injuries, while a third man has minor injuries, paramedics said.

No other details were available about the nature of the incident.