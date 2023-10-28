Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators move through downtown Toronto streets

Drivers in downtown Toronto should expect delays as thousands of people who gathered at Nathan Phillips Square for a pro-Palestinian demonstration Saturday afternoon is continuing to move through the streets.

After departing from Scarborough Town Centre at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle rally moved west along Highway 401, before turning south on the Don Valley Parkway and arriving at Nathan Phillips Square.

There, thousands of people attended a demonstration organized by a group called Toronto for Palestine. While Toronto police said it cannot provide a definitive number on attendance, it told CP24 it is "safe to say" the number is in the thousands.

"This is a humanitarian crisis. We are asking for a ceasefire now. We are demanding a ceasefire now," one demonstrator said.

The rally was held as Israel opened a "second stage" in the war against Hamas -- which has entered its third week -- sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air and sea. Thousands have been killed since the war broke out on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

"As Canadians, we're coming here together to call out for peace," one of the organizers said.

The crowd later moved out of Nathan Phillips Square and took the demonstration into the streets. They made their way down Queen and Bay streets. At this point, it is unclear if the group is headed to a second destination.

In a post on X, Toronto police said temporary road closures are possible.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue of the Community Safety Command said in a press conference that the Toronto Police Service is aware of both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrations occurring in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents can expect an increased police presence in the city for the duration of the weekend, she said.

DEMONSTRATION:

- a vehicle rally is expected to begin at the Scarborough Town Centre and finish at Nathan Phillip Square

- they will be traveling along w/b 401 to the s/b DVP

- expect traffic delays and possible temporary road closures#GO2501451

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 28, 2023

- with files from Mike Walker and The Associated Press