This is what Toronto Pearson thinks about Canada scrapping most vaccine requirements

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport says removing vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound travel is “a step in the right direction,” as the federal government is expected to confirm the move soon.

Yesterday, CTV News learned that Ottawa is planning to suspend vaccine requirements for domestic travel on planes and trains as well as outgoing international travel, and the changes are expected to come into effect on Wednesday.

Foreign nationals coming to Canada, however, will still be required to be vaccinated, according to senior government sources.

The removal of vaccine mandates will be helpful for Pearson airport to re-hire staff during this busy travel season, as travellers have been dealing with an increase of cancelled flights and lengthy wait times.

“While vaccination rates have been high throughout the Toronto Pearson worker community during the pandemic, there are hundreds of workers across the Pearson ecosystem who are sitting on the sidelines due to this policy, and in a situation where we could use every trained and able body to support our recovery, this represents a very positive development,” Tori Gass, spokesperson for Greater Toronto Airports Authority, wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

“Of course, there is more that can and should be done to address the delays that airports are facing, including moving all health checks outside the airport,” she added.

People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Some have attributed the prolonged wait times at airports to staffing shortages and remaining COVID-19 health checks that are slowing the processing times at customs.

On Saturday, the government suspended random COVID testing at airports for vaccinated travellers returning to Canada until June 30. After July 1, the Transport Minister’s office says all random testing will be done off site.

The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario is also in favour of the move as it will reduce barriers and red tape for travelling.

"This is something that we've been calling on the federal government to do to remove those barriers to travel that make it so difficult for tourism markets to reach visitors. It's been two years of travel barriers and restrictions and so this is such an important step to normalizing travel again," Jessica Ng, director of policy and government relations, told CP24.

Although the association is encouraged by the move, Ng says more needs to be done.

"We ultimately need to follow the lead of European counterparts and remove vaccine mandates for all travellers in all directions."

Ottawa issued the vaccine mandates for travellers on October 30, 2021, requiring all passengers on planes or trains to be vaccinated with two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccines in order to travel.

However, many health experts have argued that the mandates have been outdated for some time as two doses aren’t sufficient to suppress transmission of the Omicron variant of the virus.

“The goal of that program was really to prevent transmission of COVID or at least reduce the risk of transmission of COVID in those settings. In the Omicron-era it’s pretty clear that two doses of a vaccine, while still helpful in protecting against severe infection like hospitalization and death…, it does very little, if anything, in preventing onward transmission and infection,” Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 Tuesday morning.

“There’s this convergence between science, epidemiology, policy, and sprinkle in a little politics I’m sure as well, and you could see why dropping this now is the right thing to do,” he added.