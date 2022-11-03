This is how many Toronto childcare operators opted into the $10 a day program
Approximately 84 per cent of the licenced childcare centres in Toronto opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the deadline for applications on Tuesday.
The city says that it received responses from 979 of its 1,054 licenced operators by the deadline.
Of those who submitted paperwork to the city, 885 indicated their intent to opt into the program while 94 indicated their intent to opt out.
That would suggest a significant uptake in the final two weeks of the application period, with an additional 84 centres making the decision to opt in.
Dozens of centres, however, failed to indicate their intent one way or another by the deadline, despite a requirement to do so.
Under the terms of the program, parents in participating centres will now receive a rebate for 25 per cent of the fees that they have paid, retroactive to April.
Fees will then be further discounted by an additional 37 per cent in December.
That, in turn, will mean that parents in participating centres will be paying 50 per cent less than they were just a few months ago.
“The Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care reimbursements will provide much needed financial support to Toronto families and is the first phase of a plan that will continue into 2025,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release accompanying the final statistics. “City staff are diligently working to ensure that child care operators can be quickly approved into the program so that families can receive fee reimbursement and reductions.”
The province had initially given operators until Sept. 1 to apply to be part of the program but ultimately pushed the deadline back by two months in an attempt to get hesitant centres to sign up.
It also recently committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023 in response to concerns about a lack of transparency around future years of the program.
In its release, the city said that it is continuing to “actively review” the applications of operators who have submitted their intentions to opt in to the program.
The city says that as applications are approved, funding will be provided directly to operators, who will be responsible for providing rebates to parents.
CP24.com has reached out to other Greater Toronto Area municipalities for final opt-in numbers and will update this story as the data is provided.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE | Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich, set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa are to appear today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, Canadian researchers say
Getting the flu shot can significantly reduce the chances of having a stroke, according to a new Canadian study.
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
In Bucha, Russian soldiers hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. Those who didn't pass this filtration, including volunteer fighters and civilians suspected of assisting Ukrainian troops, were tortured and executed, surveillance video, audio intercepts and interviews show.
Freeland to unveil federal fall economic statement today
On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present Canadians with an update on the state of the economy.
Severe depression eased by single dose of synthetic 'magic mushroom'
A single dose of a synthetic version of the mind-altering component of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, improved depression in people with a treatment-resistant form of the disease, a new study found.
Montreal
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy
For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Diesel is a potentially hazardous fuel, which can only be delivered to the community when the ice thaws. Spills can be catastrophic in communities which rely on hunting and fishing for food. Now, for the first time in the region, construction his underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it’s completed, it will replace diesel at the community’s primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.
-
-
Quebec solidaire will swear mandatory oath to King -- and introduce a bill to make it optional
The party will table a new bill to make the oath optional. To introduce it, however, deputies must be present at the national assembly -- and to do that, they have to pledge allegiance to the Crown.
London
-
OPSEU education workers to walk out in solidarity with CUPE
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says its 8,000 education workers will walk off the job Friday in solidarity with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, whose 55,000 education workers are set to strike.
-
Fatal crash near Ingersoll
Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened near Thames Centre. First responders were called to the scene on Putnam Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.
-
Crash causes traffic delays in west London
A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in west London Thursday morning. London fire and EMS could be seen on the scene as well as a tow truck.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in fatal stabbing sentenced to 4.5 years
A Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.
-
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
Driver clocked at more than 230 km/h on Hwy 403: police
An 18-year-old Mississauga resident is facing criminal charges after police clocked them driving 130 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 403 near Brantford, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 144 remains closed after serious crash Wednesday night
Highway 144 remains closed from Gogama to Timmins more than 12 hours after a serious crash in the Watershed area, MTO says.
-
Best friend of Sudbury murder-suicide victim speaks out
Friends of a Greater Sudbury family who were found dead last weekend are sharing fond memories of the family, even as they deal with feelings of shock and numbness.
-
Sudbury police charge man after stabbing
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after a fight escalated to a stabbing that sent a younger man to hospital overnight, Sudbury police say.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Convoy leaders, Tamara Lich, set to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
Three organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa are to appear today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
Ryan Reynolds interested in buying Ottawa Senators: report
Ryan Reynolds is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators, People magazine is reporting.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor to offer more day camp spaces Friday in lieu of job action at schools
The City of Windsor is offering up extra day camp spaces at a number of local community centres in anticipation of school closures related to the education workers job action planned Friday.
-
Crash causes Lakeshore Road Closure
OPP are reporting a road closure in Lakeshore. Naylor Sideroad is closed between South Middle Road and North Talbot Road following a two-vehicle crash.
-
OPSEU education workers to walk out in solidarity with CUPE
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says its 8,000 education workers will walk off the job Friday in solidarity with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, whose 55,000 education workers are set to strike.
Barrie
-
Local boards confirm what schools will close Friday
Six local school boards confirm they will close in the event of a strike by CUPE members, including Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board.
-
OPP investigates serious crash on 10th Line in Essa Township
Police say two people were hospitalized following a serious collision in Essa Township.
-
Section of Highway 10 in Caledon closed for collision
Provincial police are attending a collision on Highway 10 in Caledon.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. police seek other alleged victims as Catholic priest is charged with sex crimes
A retired Roman Catholic priest is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents on P.E.I. in the 1990s.
-
'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.
Chris Brown says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.
-
Racist, homophobic graffiti written on car in Bridgewater, N.S.
Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are investigating after racist and homophobic graffiti was written on a car earlier this week.
Calgary
-
City crews shift focus toward snow and ice on well-used roads and sidewalks
The City of Calgary says crews are still out working on clearing roads to help make commutes safer for drivers and pedestrians.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast cools off into more snow
Calgary will have gone 258 days without seeing temperatures this cold – also, it will be snowing.
-
Alberta slightly below national average in health-care spending
A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows Alberta will spend an estimated $38.7 billion on health care in 2022.
Winnipeg
-
Two councillors who endorsed Glen Murray ousted from mayor's inner circle
Winnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
-
Warm weather breaks records in Manitoba
Wednesday saw temperatures soar to above 20 degrees in parts of the province, breaking decades-old weather records in some places.
-
Manitoba government plans to stick to set election date of October 2023
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the Progressive Conservative government is not planning to call an early election.
Vancouver
-
Man seriously injured after shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood
Police are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood that left a man hospitalized Wesdnesday afternoon.
-
Heavy rain, snowfall warnings issued in B.C. over latest atmospheric river
The latest atmospheric river to approach British Columbia has prompted a series of weather warnings for the province's South Coast and Interior.
-
Mortgage company fined $16K for inadequate supervision of broker with sex offence convictions
A B.C. mortgage broker has agreed to pay more than $16,000 in penalties for inadequately overseeing an employee with a record of sexual assault convictions.
Edmonton
-
'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl
Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.
-
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
-
More than 8,000 students absent from Edmonton Public Schools due to illness
The number of students absent from Edmonton Public Schools on Nov. 1 reached a level not seen since January.