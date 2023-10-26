This is how many times bed bugs were spotted at libraries in Toronto this year

From beds, trains to books? Toronto Public Library (TPL) said there have been 12 confirmed bed bug instances in Toronto’s libraries this year.

Ana-Maria Critchley, TPL’s communications and stakeholder relations manager, confirmed the number to CTV News Toronto but said this is actually a decrease from last year when 20 cases were recorded.

These blood-sucking insects have just recently made headlines in Toronto after a TikTok of a bed bug crawling across the TTC’s discernible red fabric subway seats went viral with more than 400,000 views.

While bed bugs can hide in fabric material, Critchley assured public libraries are typically not the best places for these insects to live in as they prefer to be near people in dark environments.

“Our libraries aren’t open overnight, maintain a regular cleaning schedule, feature predominantly hard surfaces and materials, and are furnished with this consideration in mind,” Critchley said in an emailed statement.

According to Health Canada, bed bugs cannot easily fly or jump, and they cannot climb metal or polished surfaces easily.

“While the incidence of bed bugs at TPL is extremely low, we recognize the importance of treating each incident promptly and effectively,” Critchley said. “We have a pest control protocol based on best practices, developed in consultation with Toronto Public Health and certified pest control firms.”

TPL staff must report any suspected case immediately, Critchley said, and a treatment program is immediately implemented as soon as certified technicians confirm a bed bug is present at the branch.

“We also engage a certified pest control firm to conduct regularly scheduled, proactive inspections of all branches,” Critchley said.

Anyone at the library who finds a bed bug is encouraged to let staff know, and if possible, to try and contain the bug in a bag.

While it feels alarming that bed bugs are popping up in public places throughout Toronto, the city did top Orkin’s list of the worst ‘bed bug cities’ in the country for the last few years.

“All it takes is a bed bug to crawl into your bag, and then at your home, they can find a new place to nest and breed,” Dale Kurt, GTA regional manager for Orkin Canada recently told CTV News Toronto in an email.

Health Canada says bed bugs are not known to spread disease, adding their bites don’t generally require medical attention.

With files from Phil Tsekouras