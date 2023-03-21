Worst place in Canada for bed bugs has been revealed

A Canadian city has just been named the worst in the country for bed bugs for the third year in a row.

Orkin Canada, a pest and wildlife control services organization, revealed in a release Tuesday that Toronto was the city in which it carried out the highest number of commercial and bed bug treatments in 2022.

Following Toronto in second is Vancouver, B.C. then Sudbury, Ont. in third.

London, Ont., which went unranked in 2021, is new to the list this year, clinching the eighth spot in the top 10 “buggiest” cities in the country in 2022

Ontario dominated the top 10 list with a total of eight cities across the province being ridden with bed bugs, including Oshawa, Ottawa, Scarborough, Sault Ste. Marie, London, and Hamilton.

“Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional to identify bed bugs that have been introduced or are in the early stages of an infestation is recommended,” Dr. Alice Sinia, a Ph.D. Entomologist at Orkin Canada, said in the release.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As people begin to ramp up their travel plans this year, it’s important they know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control.”

Sinia explains bed bugs can hide in taxis, buses, trains, and airplanes, so travellers should regularly check their clothes and luggage for any unwanted passengers.

To avoid a bed bug infestation while travelling, Orkin recommends the SLEEP method – survey your hotel room for any bed bug symptoms, lift and search typical bed bug hiding spots like mattresses and underneath cushions, elevate your luggage, examine your personal items, and place your clothing in the drier for up to 45 minutes on the highest setting.

Orkin Canada's map of the country's worst cities for bed bugs in 2022. (Orkin Canada)

At home, Orkin recommends decluttering your space, and thoroughly inspecting second-hand furniture for dark ink-like blot marks or whitish egg clusters.

These are Canada’s 25 "bed buggiest" cities, in order:

Toronto, Ont. Vancouver, B.C. Sudbury, Ont. Oshawa, Ont. Ottawa, Ont. Scarborough, Ont. Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. London, Ont. St. John’s, N.L. Hamilton, Ont. Winnipeg, Man. Montreal, Que. Windsor, Ont. Edmonton, Alta. Timmins, Ont. Moncton, N.B. North York, Ont. Etobicoke, Ont. Calgary, Alta. Mississauga, Ont. Whitby, Ont. Prince George, B.C. Regina, Sask. Brampton, Ont. Halifax, N.S.

Orkin Canada broke down the Greater Toronto Area into its smaller municipalities. This story reflects that categorization.