Third Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies
A third beluga from Marineland has died at a U.S. aquarium after arriving there two years ago.
Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut says the beluga named Kharabali exhibited abnormal swimming behaviour in November and was eventually moved to its intensive care facility 11 days ago.
Mystic says staff were giving Kharabali round-the-clock care for "multiple health issues" before she died.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Marineland, a tourist attraction in Niagara Falls, Ont., sold five belugas to Mystic and they were moved to the U.S. aquarium in May 2021.
Mystic said one whale died within months of the move while the second died about a year later, due to pre-existing conditions.
The belugas' move came at the same time the Ontario government had declared all marine mammals at Marineland in distress due to water problems.
The U.S. aquarium's workers are devastated by Kharabali's death, Mystic said.
"Her spirit touched us all, and we are heartbroken by her passing," said Allison Tuttle, Mystic's chief zoological officer, in a statement.
The cause of death is not known, but a necropsy will be conducted, Mystic said.
A fourth Marineland beluga was in intensive care at Mystic last year, but has rebounded since, the park said.
Marineland thanked Mystic for its care of the belugas.
"They provide exceptional care for beluga whales, and despite being amid the challenges of COVID-19, in May 2021, Mystic Aquarium took these five whales on for us to provide the world-class care and expertise they needed," Marineland said in a statement released by Mystic.
"This collaboration underscores the global community's shared responsibility for animal welfare. Marineland is deeply thankful for Mystic Aquarium's professionalism and tireless efforts in safeguarding the health and happiness of these beloved marine creatures."
The U.S. government launched an investigation after the first two beluga deaths, although the probe remains ongoing.
The week the whales were moved, Ontario's Animal Welfare Services found all marine mammals at Marineland to be in distress due to poor water quality. In court documents, Marineland denied its animals were in distress.
A Canadian Press investigation revealed earlier this year that 13 belugas, a dolphin and the country's lone killer whale, Kiska, have died at Marineland since 2019.
Twelve of the beluga deaths occurred within a two-year window – documents show a beluga named Ikora dying on Oct. 24, 2019, followed by 10 others and a beluga named Bull dying on Nov. 23, 2021.
The province's four-year-long investigation of Marineland remains shrouded in mystery, with officials refusing to disclose details of its probe, what it is doing at the park and how the animals died.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire
Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.
AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
Sask. sex offender who smuggled 2 kids into U.S. signs plea deal
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has entered a plea agreement.
Tom Brady plays for the Montreal Expos? Company explores 'what if' in new ad
What would the world be like if NFL superstar Tom Brady had instead played baseball with the Montreal Expos?
Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years
Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins.
Heart of Hawaii's historic Lahaina, scene of deadly wildfire, reopens to residents after 4 months
The heart of Lahaina, the historic town on the Hawaiian island of Maui that burned in a deadly wildfire that killed at least 100 people, is reopening to residents and business owners holding day passes.
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
EXCLUSIVE City Solicitor warns Toronto council could lose Uber lawsuit, offers option to back down
The City's top lawyer is warning Toronto council that it could lose a lawsuit launched by rideshare giant Uber — if it doesn't change course on its recent licence cap.
Montreal
-
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins.
-
Patients committee getting complaints about French-only meetings at bilingual Montreal hospital
The patients committee at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) says its members are upset over French-only board meetings, adding that some anglophones are being excluded from the institutions that are supposed to serve them.
-
Indigenous man says he was refused service at Quebec auto insurance office because he can't speak French
A young Indigenous man on Montreal's South Shore says he was refused service and escorted from the building by security because he could not speak French.
London
-
Taxpayers being asked to cover $174M cost overrun for BRT project
It’s one of the most loved and loathed projects the City of London has ever undertaken — and now the bus rapid transit (BRT) project is about to become even more controversial.
-
'Disappointing how slow this goes': Family of deceased St. Thomas, Ont. boy frustrated at slow-turning wheels of justice
Every time Nicolas Lemke has a scheduled appearance in a St. Thomas courtroom, family members of Aiden Curtis are there. While the wheels of justice move slowly, a new policy implemented by the Attorney General of Canada could potentially give them answers more quickly.
-
'An asset to our team': Wingham, Ont. teen with Down syndrome scores first basket
Angela Nicholson could hardly believe it as she watched her 15-year-old son, born with translocation Down’s syndrome, score his first ever basketball basket.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge residents weigh in on proposed plan for Preston Springs Hotel site
A plan for the site of the former Preston Springs Hotel will be presented to Cambridge council Tuesday night. It comes nearly three years after the historic building on Fountain Street was torn down, a decision that sparked controversy in the community.
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash near New Dundee
The crash is the second at the same location in just over a week.
-
'Whole different view of the world': Local photographer captures Avon Crest demolition from above
A Stratford man has been cataloguing the demolition of the city's first hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
-
131 wanted suspects arrested, $158K in drugs seized during police sweep in North Bay area
A joint police effort in the North Bay area in November resulted in the arrest of 131 wanted suspects who were evading police and $158,390 in illicit drugs being seized.
-
Drugs, handgun, cash seized in major North Bay drug bust
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay seized about $285,000 worth of drugs and cash in a recent raid that led to the arrest of four people.
Ottawa
-
93-year-old Arnprior, Ont. reverend selling Coca-Cola collection for a cause
Rev. Leo Hughes of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Arnprior, Ont. is selling his massive collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia to raise enough money to buy the local hospital a CT scanner.
-
Food delivery driver 'swarmed', assaulted on Cumberland Street
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for three suspects involved in an alleged 'swarming' robbery and assault against a food delivery driver on the evening of Oct. 30.
-
First-in-Canada supportive housing project aims to help affordable housing crunch for vulnerable residents
A ground-breaking ceremony took place Tuesday on a first-in-Canada supportive housing project. The unique project by Salus will help older adults with a history of mental health and addiction challenges.
Windsor
-
‘Middle finger to the people in our community’: Windsor mayor accuses feds of short-changing city for blockade reimbursement
Windsor’s mayor and city council are fuming mad at the federal government for “short-changing” a reimbursement request to cover legal and policing costs incurred during the Feb. 2022 Ambassador Bridge blockade, to the tune of almost $1 million.
-
Canadians donating to charity at lowest in two decades, according to survey
The holiday season is a time for charitable giving but a new report from the Fraser Institute shows Canadians are consistently becoming less generous.
-
Windsor Fire launches 12 days of fire safety tips
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has launched a new initiative to help keep people safe over the holidays.
Barrie
-
Road reopened in Barrie's south end after heavy police presence
A large police presence has shut down many key thoroughfares in Barrie.
-
Downtown Midland providing free parking in 2024
As of 2024, parking in downtown Midland will be free with the town’s new paid parking program.
-
Atlantic
-
Officer injured after being hit, dragged by car during traffic stop: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says an officer was injured after they were hit with a car during a traffic stop in Campbellton.
-
Thousands of Maritimers without power day after windy, rainy storm
Thousands of electricity customers across all three Maritime provinces remain without power Tuesday after a strong weather system moved through the region.
-
Elderly Cape Breton man living with dementia missing
Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for an 87-year-old man who went missing Monday.
Calgary
-
Driver killed, 2 people in custody after Temple Drive incident: Calgary police
Calgary police say one person was killed in an incident in Temple on Tuesday.
-
Half of Albertans plan to spend less on holiday shopping this year due to inflation, rising cost of living
Albertans are feeling the crunch of the current economic climate more than any other province in Canada, with half of residents planning to spend less on holiday shopping this year, according to a new survey from TD.
-
Charges laid in Calgary restaurants break-ins
Calgary police have charged two men in connection to a series of commercial break-ins.
Winnipeg
-
'Living wage should be the minimum wage': Report reveals Manitobans need more to make ends meet
To keep up with the high costs of living, Manitobans will need to make more money, according to new data from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
-
Manitoba ends pause on new gambling operations, focuses on public alcohol sales
The Manitoba government is looking at expanding the gambling industry for the first time in years, and offering more alcohol through public outlets.
-
SCO, True North to collaborate on Portage Place, Hudson's Bay redevelopment
A pair of Manitoba organizations are teaming up to help revitalize Winnipeg’s downtown area.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver council takes from firefighting budget, gives more funding to police
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim's majority on council has voted to give the fire department $1 million less funding than recommended in next year's budget – while giving the police $2.1 million more.
-
Slain girl's dad barred from B.C. court after Ibrahim Ali verdict, sources say
Days after Ibrahim Ali was convicted of murdering a 13-year-old girl in a B.C. park, sources say the victim's father is barred from entering the Vancouver courthouse where the trial took place.
-
Surrey RCMP ask for help finding 27-year-old man missing since Nov. 5
Police in Surrey have issued a public appeal for help finding a 27-year-old man last seen more than a month ago.
Edmonton
-
Officials defend 20-month process to get 50 new officers on Edmonton transit, downtown
The provincial government is making good on an election promise to pay for 50 new police officers to patrol "high-crime areas" in Edmonton, while defending the time it's taking to get those boots on the ground.
-
6 hospitalized after ETS bus, dump truck crash in northwest Edmonton: police
Emergency crews were called to northwest Edmonton on Tuesday morning after an Edmonton Transit Service bus and a dump truck collided.
-
Edmonton-based bus company facing 223 charges, $108K in fines
More than 200 charges have been laid against Edmonton-based bus charter Alberta North Transportation Ltd.