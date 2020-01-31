Third case of coronavirus confirmed in Ontario, source says
Published Friday, January 31, 2020 1:48PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 31, 2020 2:05PM EST
TORONTO -- A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Ontario, a source has told CP24.
The patient is in London, Ont. It is not yet clear where the patient is being treated.
Ontario health officials are expected to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. This is the fourth case of the virus, known as 2019-nCoV, confirmed in Canada.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
