TORONTO -- A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Ontario, a source has told CP24.

The patient is in London, Ont. It is not yet clear where the patient is being treated.

Ontario health officials are expected to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. This is the fourth case of the virus, known as 2019-nCoV, confirmed in Canada.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.