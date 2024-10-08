Toronto senior loses $27,000 to roofing scam

A Toronto senior says she can’t believe that two roofers took advantage of her, despite knowing she was recently widowed and suffering from a painful disability.

“They are just ruthless. They really are and they just don’t care,” said Patrice Stephens-Bourgeault.

Stephens-Bourgeault saw a story on CTV News Toronto last month about two roofers accused of charging another Scarborough resident, Sita Dubeau, $158,000 to repair her roof, yet they left after receiving the money and without doing the job.

“I knew it was them as soon as I saw the story. I paint portraits and can recognize faces and it was them,” Stephens-Bourgeault said, adding, “My heart sank to know they were out there doing this to other people."

It was in June when the two men were walking through her Scarborough neighbourhood, handing out flyers to do home renovations, Stephens-Bourgeault recalled.

She said both men approached her smiling and they appeared kind and friendly.

"They get your confidence first and make you feel like family, that they can help you. They are so smooth I think they could make more money as actors than defrauding seniors and the disabled,” she said.

Stephens-Bourgeault said when the men approached her, she was concerned about a leak that she may have in a small portion of her roof that was over her paint studio.

They quoted her $7,000 to do the job, but she said once they got on the roof they claimed it was in far worse shape and would require another $20,000 to repair.

“That's the same pattern they did with me taking off all the shingles and then saying they need more money. He wanted it in cash all up front,” she said.

Stephens-Bourgeault said she believes the roofers showed her fake pictures of her roof, something that Dubeau said also happened in her case.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Dubeau, who had given the roofers $158,000, and she said that Toronto police are continuing their investigation.

In both cases, the roofers used contracts that used the company name Homebuild Roofing and Masonry, which does not appear to be a legitimate business. The phone number on the contract is no longer in service.

It is now believed that two men were not using their real names and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Stephens-Bourgeault said while the roofers did put shingles on the roof, she is not sure if any repairs were done. She also said a huge mess was left behind and she now has more leaks in that part of her home that she did before.

To make matters worse, Stephens-Bourgeault’s husband died seven months ago and she was recently diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, the same rare disorder Canadian singer Celine Dion has.

The $27,000 was going to help pay for her medical treatments.

"That money would have really helped with my treatments because the government doesn’t cover it,” Stephens-Bourgeault explained.

Always be cautious of contractors going door to door in your neighbourhood as you should always try to find a company yourself, get several quotes, check references and don't pay for work in advance.