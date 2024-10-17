TORONTO
Toronto

    • More than 100 school bus routes across Toronto cancelled Friday

    A prominent United Conservative candidate and a southern Alberta school district are accusing each other of spreading misinformation, or at the very least of being very, very mistaken. A prominent United Conservative candidate and a southern Alberta school district are accusing each other of spreading misinformation, or at the very least of being very, very mistaken.
    Share

    More than 100 school bus routes in Toronto are cancelled on Friday due to ongoing vehicle issues.

    In a message on its website on Thursday, the Toronto Student Transportation Group (TSTG) said the cancellation of about 108 routes was “to ensure that all other services are delivered in a safe and timely manner.”

    “First Student has indicated that they feel confident they will have all vehicle issues addressed by Monday.”

    The “driver qualification issues” already led to the cancellation of 143 routes across the city on Thursday.

    TSTG General Manager Kevin Hodgkinson told CP24.com that it first learned about the Thursday’s route cancellations from First Student late Wednesday night.

    For a full list of impacted routes follow this link.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel says it has killed top Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza

    Israeli forces in Gaza killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year's attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel's most wanted man.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News