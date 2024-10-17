TORONTO
Toronto

    • Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ

    FILE - The Justice Department in Washington, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) FILE - The Justice Department in Washington, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
    A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder is wanted and another suspect is in custody in connection with a double homicide in Ontario last year, United States law enforcement say.

    The Department of Justice said Thursday that Ryan James Wedding, who competed for Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, and Andrew Clark, allegedly directed the Nov. 20, 2023 murders of two family members in Caledon, "in retaliation for a stolen drug shipment that passed through Southern California."

    This is a breaking news story. More to come. 

