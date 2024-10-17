Crane collapses into building under construction in Toronto's east end

A crane collapsed into an under-construction building in Toronto's east end on Thursday afternoon, police say.

It happened in the area of Vanderhoof Avenue and Brentcliffe Road, south of Eglinton Avenue East, just after 3 p.m.

As seen in CP24 chopper footage, the crane's arm appears to have crumpled over the top of the building, with the end of the arm hanging over.

Police did not provide details on how the crane fell, but said there are no reported injuries at this time.

Vanderhoof Avenue is currently closed from Laird Drive and Brentcliffe Road.

Officers warn drivers to expect delays and urge them to consider alternate routes at this time.