Canadians plan to spend more on holiday shopping this year: survey
Canadians are planning to spend more than they did last year on holiday shopping, according to a new survey.
The 2024 Holiday Shopping Retail Outlook by Deloitte Canada found Canadians plan to spend $1,478 for the holiday season, which is 10 per cent more – or $131 more – than last year when spending reached a five-year low. However, the amount is still below levels from recent years with Canadians spending $1,520 in 2022 and $1,706 in 2019.
The findings are based on a survey of more than 1,000 consumers, looking at various age groups financial situations and geographic regions, Deloitte Canada says.
Marty Weintraub, partner with Deloitte Canada, said many consumers plan to wait until Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 29 this year (five days later than 2023), to shop.
"The competition is going to be fierce...Forty-two per cent of Canadians believe the best deals will be on or around Black Friday," said Weintraub.
The survey also found more Canadians plan to be charitable this holiday season with donations up 35 per cent. Travel spending is also expected to jump 20 per cent as more people say they plan to be away over the Christmas holidays.
One woman told CTV News she is taking her family to Barbados for the holidays but gave her children the choice of whether they wanted to come.
"I would prefer to buy fewer gifts and make memories than spend money on material things," she said.
According to the survey, many Canadians will do their holiday shopping online, with 71 per cent of respondents buying items through Amazon – though the online retailer is getting some added competition.
The survey found that 14 per cent of shoppers plan to use Temu, Shein and Alibaba, though 30 per cent of consumers have shopped on those platforms within the last three months.
"The prices are really, really low, so not only are they new and exciting, it's an inspiration for shoppers to get really good value," said Weintraub.
Many shoppers are also growing increasingly concerned about data breaches and their privacy. The survey found that one in in four Canadians have been impacted by a retailer data breach while six in 10 consumers also have concerns about artificial intelligence.
Despite wanting to buy gifts for the holidays, about one-third of Canadians are concerned about how they'll pay for them, another third are worried about their credit card debt, and more than half are worried about how they will pay their mortgage or rent.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air India passengers get a lift from RCAF after bomb scare forces landing in Nunavut
More than 200 Air India passengers should be on the ground in Chicago this morning after their flight was diverted to Nunavut due to a bomb threat.
Canadian soldier dies while off-duty in Latvia
Latvian State Police are investigating the death of Capt. Aaron Wideman, a Canadian soldier in the capital city of Riga.
Thousands of cleaning supplies may contain substances linked to health problems
When you go through the chore of cleaning your home, you hope the end result is a safer, healthier environment for you and your loved ones. But some of the products you are using might put your health at risk.
U.S. officials opt against condemning India for response to allegations of violent crimes in Canada
American officials did not condemn India's response to explosive accusations that its government has been involved in an escalating number of violent crimes in Canada.
Can these ultra-exclusive luxury destinations help extend your life? They'd certainly like to try
Life extension might be a lofty — and dubious — pitch, but it’s a common theme among new social and wellness clubs, opulent high rises and private retreats.
Focus on vulnerable communities, improve data sharing before next pandemic: report
An expert panel of doctors and researchers say Canada needs to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and take action before the next health emergency strikes.
Jake E. Lee, former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, expected to 'fully recover' after being shot 'multiple times'
Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee, who’s played with heavy metal heavyweight Ozzy Osbourne, was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot “multiple times” in Las Vegas, a representative for the musician told CNN in a statement.
OPINION King Charles shrieked at shrink wrap, new biography reveals
From his shrink wrap shock to his obsession with luxury, King Charles III's personal life seems to be filled with surprises, that’s according to a new book by biographer Tom Bower.
Israeli strikes hit Lebanon and kill at least 15 in a town with a dark history of civilian deaths
Israeli airstrikes pounded areas across Lebanon, killing at least 21 people, officials said Wednesday, including 15 in a southern town where Israeli bombardments in previous conflicts are seared into local memory.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Bilingual Quebec communities lose bid to suspend application of language law rules
Bilingual Quebec municipalities have lost their bid to have several parts of the government's French-language reform suspended while their case makes its way through the courts.
-
Montreal's St-Pierre interchange to undergo safety enhancements for pedestrians and cyclists
In an effort to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists, the City of Montreal is planning to make long-awaited changes to the St-Pierre interchange in LaSalle.
-
Long lines formed as voters rushed to register for EMSB election amid concerns over process
Hundreds of would-be voters waited outside the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) offices on Tuesday, the last night to register for the upcoming school board election on Nov. 3.
Ottawa
-
Mayor to table bylaw restricting protests near religious institutions, community centres
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will table a bylaw that aims to restrict demonstrations near certain community spaces, including schools and hospitals amid an increase of hate crimes.
-
New protective measures expanded to protect against RSV this fall and winter
For the first time, protective measures are being expanded to infants to ward off RSV this fall and winter.
-
No agreement in sight for Kanata manufacturing workers on strike for over 5 months
More than 40 employees at Best Theratronics Ltd. in Kanata went on strike five and a half months ago - a situation that Canada's largest private sector union says is highly unusual.
Northern Ontario
-
Man acquitted on impaired driving charge near Sudbury, Ont., because of Charter breaches
Impaired driving charges against a Brampton, Ont., man have been dismissed after his lawyer successfully argued that his Charter rights were breached during his Sudbury-area arrest.
-
Man wanted in Sudbury robbery charged in 'random and isolated' stabbing attack downtown
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
-
Sault youth chased with pipe, pinned against wall with a vehicle for knocking over basketball net
A 33-year-old suspect in the Sault is facing several charges after reacting angrily when a youth knocked over their basketball net Oct. 5.
Kitchener
-
Trial begins for man accused of killing his grandmother Viola Erb
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother in 2022, has pled not guilty to second-degree murder.
-
Woman fatally shot at Stratford, Ont. home
People living in the Ontario and King Street area of Stratford may notice a heavy police presence.
-
'Mysterious' substance dropped on Ayr, Ont. homes identified as… bird feces
Bird feces has now been identified as the “mysterious” substance dropped onto Ayr, Ont. home in August.
London
-
Owen Sound restaurant owner to be honoured
After consultation with the Rahman family, it was agreed that the tree would be planted at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre property.
-
Biggest project in 'a generation': Council approves massive Legacy Village at former psychiatric hospital lands
London City Council has approved what is believed to be one of the largest residential development project proposals in the province.
-
'I’ve seen more than I’d like to have': Residents call for change following weekend fatal crash
Residents are rallying for change in Lambton County following a fatal crash.
Windsor
-
'He made everybody smile': Grieving the loss of 16-year-old Soham Lane
Family and friends of Soham Lane of Harrow, Ont. are gathering this week to remember the late 16 year old who died suddenly earlier this month following a collision on Oct. 6.
-
Police dog Philie helps in $110,000 drug bust
Essex County OPP are crediting police canine Philie for helping out in the seizure of illegal drugs, cash, and stolen property worth $110,000.
-
Mortgage-free ownership becoming 'tougher' in Windsor: Experts
Despite a high rate of mortgage-free homeowners in the Windsor-Essex region, experts believe higher costs and interest rates will make paid-off homes less of a reality in the coming years.
Barrie
-
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Springwater Township
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Springwater Township that they say happened over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
-
Owen Sound restaurant owner to be honoured
After consultation with the Rahman family, it was agreed that the tree would be planted at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre property.
-
New charges laid against Beeton, Ont. man accused in sex crimes case involving a child
CTV News has confirmed a Beeton, Ont., man accused in a historical sex crimes case involving a five-year-old girl is facing additional charges.
Winnipeg
-
Store employee arrested following assault of alleged shoplifter: WPS
A 28-year-old Winnipegger is facing charges after an altercation unfolded between a store employee and a man who allegedly tried to steal merchandise from a West Alexander area store.
-
Winnipeg mayor asks for patience ahead of Portage and Main construction
Winnipeg's mayor is asking for patience from motorists during anticipated traffic delays at Portage and Main, as work begins to reopen the famed intersection.
-
True North sees bump in Winnipeg Jets season ticket sales
The Winnipeg Jets have started the 2024-25 season undefeated on the ice and have seen a bump in season ticket buyers off of it.
Atlantic
-
CTV Atlantic to host roundtable discussion with N.B. party leaders tonight
Three of New Brunswick’s provincial party leaders will take part in a roundtable discussion hosted by CTV Atlantic tonight.
-
Two adults, child killed in separate collisions in Annapolis Valley over long weekend
Three people, including a child, were killed in two separate collisions on Highway 101 in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
N.S. RCMP arrest man, woman for alleged theft of 54 anchors
A man and woman from Nova Scotia are facing theft charges for allegedly stealing 54 anchors from a Meteghan Centre business last week.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
Edmonton
-
Oilers breathing easier after snapping skid with 4-3 OT win over Flyers
The big guns finally came through to blast the Edmonton Oilers out of their season-starting slump.
-
Alberta to launch new primary care agency by next month in health overhaul
The Alberta government continues to divvy up its provincial health authority, with the health minister saying the new agency responsible for primary care is expected to be up and running by November.
-
Work to build temporary housing begins in Jasper
Construction work has started at several temporary housing sites in Jasper.
Calgary
-
Investigation into Calgary Public Library cybersecurity breach 'still early days': Officials
As officials with the Calgary Public Library prepare to reopen locations on Wednesday, many questions about the cybersecurity breach that closed them remain unanswered.
-
Chiefs gather to vote on landmark $47.8B child welfare reform agreement with Canada
First Nations chiefs are gathering in Calgary today as they prepare to vote on a landmark $47.8-billion child welfare reform agreement with Ottawa.
-
Goaltender Wolf having a howl of a time for Flames
Make it two straight superb starts to begin the season for Dustin Wolf.
Regina
-
A look back at Saskatchewan's first broadcasted debate
The stage is set at Saskatchewan's Legislative Building for the 2024 Leaders Debate. The event follows a tradition of broadcast events that began all the way back in 1957.
-
Northern lights more than a light show for Indigenous peoples
The early fall season has been an entertaining time for northern lights viewing. Aurora Borealis, as it is also known, is a night sky phenomenon which can happen throughout the year.
-
Regina Humane Society bringing in next generation of volunteers through 'Kitty Readers'
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is the temporary home to many cats and kittens, who now get to enjoy some storytelling thanks to the RHS's Kitty Readers program.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man charged with impaired driving in rollover that left 15-year-old boy dead
A La Ronge-area man faces impaired driving charges after a highway rollover that left a teenage boy dead on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon police seize cash, guns, vehicles and drugs in trafficking bust
Saskatoon police arrested five people and seized kilos of cocaine and methamphetamine in a targeted bust this month.
-
North Battleford loses power Monday night after motel fire spreads to main power line
A motel in North Battleford went up in flames on Monday night.
Vancouver
-
New Vancouver-Little Mountain riding guaranteed to have rookie MLA
Featuring multiple subway lines and rapid bus routes, Vancouver-Little Mountain, a new riding for B.C.'s 2024 provincial election, is rapidly densifying.
-
Sikh groups call for Indian consulates to be shut down in Vancouver, Toronto
Representatives of a British Columbia Sikh temple whose president was shot dead last year, as well as the Sikh independence group he was involved in, say their communities won't feel safe until India's consulates in Vancouver and Toronto are shut down.
-
Tourist attacked by stranger near cruise ship terminal, Vancouver police say
A suspect has been arrested and charged after an allegedly unprovoked attack on a woman visiting Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby makes late pitch to people who have never voted New Democrat in B.C.
New Democrat Leader David Eby is making a late appeal to voters to support his party even if they never have before, as the British Columbia election campaign enters the home stretch.
-
Man sentenced, ordered deported for killing woman, injuring 2 others in Surrey, B.C.
A Metro Vancouver man will spend up to four years in prison before he is deported after pleading guilty to a triple stabbing that left his sister-in-law dead and two others, including a two-year-old girl, seriously injured.
-
Founders of Vancouver club that sold tested illicit drugs file Charter challenge
Lawyers for the founders of Vancouver's Drug User Liberation Front say their clients are being wrongfully criminalized for operating a club that provided untainted drugs to people who would otherwise be at the mercy of a toxic and deadly illicit drug supply.