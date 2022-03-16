Third arrest made in east-end Toronto jewelry store robbery, one suspect still outstanding

A third man is now in police custody following an alleged armed robbery at an east-end jewelry store last month, while one suspect is still outstanding.

This follows a news release on Monday detailing the arrest of the two other individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

On Feb. 24, Toronto police responded to a report of a robbery that took place in the area of Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue, according to an updated news release issued Wednesday.

Investigators allege a masked man entered the jewelry store and ordered employees to lay on the ground before opening the door and allowing two more men into the establishment.

According to officers, these men took a substantial amount of jewelry and stashed it into bags that they brought with them. Then, they fled the scene.

The service’s hold up squad says they were able to identify one man who was allegedly involved in the robbery and located him travelling in a vehicle on March 3.

Police said he was stopped, found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and a quantity of cocaine, and subsequently arrested along with a passenger in the car.

On Wednesday, police announced an additional arrest in connection with the incident.

Joran Dennis, 34, of Toronto, is charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm and use of a firearm during commission of an indictable offence.

Dennis appeared in court on March 15.

Police said that one suspect still remains outstanding. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call police at 416-808-7350 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.