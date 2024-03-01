TORONTO
    • COBS Bread Doughtnation Day March 2nd

    TORONTO -

    Cobs bread bakes up a tasty way to give back to local charities in your community with their 4th annual doughnation day on saturday, march 2nd.  Buy a 6-pack of your favourite hot cross buns and $2 will be donated to one of 120 charities nation-wide!

