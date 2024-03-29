TORONTO
Things to Know T.O.

    • Spring weather forecast

    Share
    TORONTO -

    Meteorologist Bill Coulter looks at this season’s temperature trends, while sharing how his passion for weather forecasting began. Watch Bill’s weather report on CP24 Breakfast every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News