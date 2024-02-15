Financial Planning at Any Age
Kelvin and Brittney Rampersad from Carte Wealth Management discuss tax saving tips and the importance of financial planning.
BREAKING Two juveniles charged in mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday.
'Freedom Convoy' members returning to Ottawa two years after demonstrations ended
Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets.
What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
Judge rules challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law can proceed
A judge has ruled a court challenge can proceed over the Saskatchewan government's law requiring parental consent for children under the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Trudeau calls Putin a 'monster' following reports of Alexei Navalny's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says reports of Alexei Navalny's death in a Russian prison are tragic and horrifying, and he offers condolences to the opposition leader's family and all who champion his pursuit of justice.
Delta flight forced back to Amsterdam after maggots fall onto passenger
Wary airline passengers already on guard for unruly passengers and even real-life snakes on planes might have one more thing to add to their slate of possible in-flight disruptions. And it’s an icky one: Maggots.
Taylor Swift donates US$100K to family of woman killed at Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting
Taylor Swift made two US$50,000 donations to a GoFundMe for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the mass shooting at a Super Bowl victory parade of the Kanas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
Paul McCartney's stolen Beatles bass guitar found after 51 years
A stolen Hofner bass guitar belonging to Paul McCartney and used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt.
Montreal
Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
Truck driver found guilty in deadly crash that killed 4 on Laval highway
Truck driver Jagmeet Grewal has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death after four people were killed on Highway 440 on Aug. 5, 2019.
0.05 vs 0.08: What's the difference when it comes to blood-alcohol limit?
When it comes to drinking, what does a 0.05 blood-alcohol limit look like for the average person compared to 0.08?
London
Missing firearm recovered, Elgin OPP still searching for break-in suspect
OPP officers are continuing their search for a suspect Friday after a man broke into an outbuilding and stole a firearm, which was later discovered abandoned by police.
London police release video of suspect vehicle in Highbury Avenue hit-and-run
London police have released video of suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an east end hit-and-run that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.
London, Ont. police trip for international competition in Dubai under review
A southwestern Ontario police force is facing scrutiny for its decision to send a team to an international competition in Dubai, an event that saw its members training with and competing against a Russian special unit whose members are accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine.
Kitchener
Five teens arrested after robbery at Conestoga Mall
Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
-
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
-
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. children's charity.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING Fatal Sudbury apartment fire under investigation
One person is dead following an early morning fire at a three-unit apartment building on Hyland Drive in the hospital area of Greater Sudbury.
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Crash on Falconbridge Road involving ambulance sent four to hospital
A three-vehicle crash on Falconbridge Road in the Garson area Thursday afternoon sent four people to hospital including three paramedics, Sudbury police say.
Ottawa
Plane going from Ottawa to Orlando gets stuck in snow bank
A Porter plane that was going from Ottawa to Orlando on Thursday got stuck in a snow bank before take off, the airline says.
Dog Rescued after falling through ice on Ottawa River in Pembroke, Ont.
The Pembroke Fire Department says a dog has been rescued after falling through ice on the Ottawa River Friday morning.
Windsor
Damage could be up to $1 million after Amherstburg four-plex fire
Amherstburg fire officials say damage is estimated between $800,000 and $1 million after a fire at a newly constructed four-plex.
Youth charged in downtown robbery with a knife
Windsor police have charged a 15-year-old male following a robbery downtown after he allegedly threatened another teen with a knife and took his cell phone.
'Thought I won $100 at first': Windsor, Ont. woman celebrates $100K lotto win
A retiree from Windsor is planning on paying off her mortgage after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
Barrie
Homeowner startled awake by brick thrown through bedroom window
A Barrie homeowner was startled awake in the early morning hours on Thursday to a loud sound of shattered glass after someone threw a piece of brick through a window.
Police make arrests in fraud investigation after couple invests $680,000
Two people face charges after provincial police say a Huntsville couple invested roughly $680,000 into what they thought was a legitimate institution.
Outdoor ice rink in Muskoka opens for the season
Sharpen your ice skates and head to Muskoka to enjoy gliding along an outdoor rink surrounded by nature's beauty.
Atlantic
N.S., federal governments announce $440M child care agreement
A new multi-million dollar agreement between the federal and Nova Scotia governments aims to improve child care affordability, create more spaces for children, and compensate early childhood educators.
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
11-year-old airlifted to hospital after N.S. crash
An 11-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Litchfield, N.S., Thursday night.
Calgary
Man who killed 3-year-old girl eligible for parole after 14 years
A Calgary man who beat and killed his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter will have to serve at least 14 years behind bars before being eligible for parole, a judge ruled Friday morning.
Suspicious death in Greenview home under investigation by Calgary police
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find out more about the death of a man whose body was found on Valentine's Day.
Do you know him? Man found dead in Calgary last year remains unidentified
Calgary police have released composite sketches of a man found dead in 2023 in an effort to identify him and locate his next of kin.
Winnipeg
Kinew nixes environmental license for controversial silica sand mining project
The Manitoba government announced a proposed silica sand mine will not be allowed to go forward, with the premier saying the environmental concerns outweigh ‘uncertain’ economic benefits.
No charges laid over explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg students
No charges will be laid after explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg high school students were circulated online.
'Failed miserably': Court blasts rural Manitoba council for trying to oust elected official
A Manitoba judge has blasted a rural municipal council for their attempt to kick out a rookie councillor, saying they 'failed miserably' to communicate or compromise, while maing changes they knew would set her up to fail.
Vancouver
Richmond mayor says conversations with health authority will continue after safe consumption site rejected
With Vancouver Coastal Health quashing Richmond's proposal to explore a supervised consumption site near the hospital, the city's mayor says conversations with the health authority will continue.
Pedestrian killed in downtown Vancouver crash, police say
Vancouver police say they're investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.
Record number of B.C. black bears killed by officers in 2023 – as calls to conservation reached all-time high
B.C. saw the highest number of black bears killed by conservation officers in a single year in 2023, leading experts and advocates to call for more action from communities.
Edmonton
Here's what's happening in Edmonton on Family Day
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
International athletes head to Ice District Ice Wall Family Day weekend
A cool competition is set to begin in Edmonton over the weekend, as the UIAA Ice Climbing World Championships come to Ice District Fan Park Saturday and Sunday.
West Edmonton house under renovations damaged in fire
Fire broke out Thursday night at a west Edmonton house under renovations.