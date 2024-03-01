TORONTO
    COBS Bread Doughtnation Day March 2

    TORONTO -

    COBS Bread bakes up a tasty way to give back to local charities in your community with their fourth annual Doughnation Day on Saturday, March 2.  Buy a six-pack of your favourite hot cross buns and $2 will be donated to one of 120 charities nationwide!

