The Toronto Zoo is vaccinating 120 animals against COVID-19. Here's how they do it

About 120 animals at the Toronto Zoo either have received or will be getting a COVID-19 vaccine over the next two months.

These animals have been labelled as susceptible to the virus, or as the zoo's Director of Conservation Science explains, are more at-risk of contracting it.

"We're learning a lot about all the different animal species and there really isn't a point to vaccinating animals that are not susceptible to this particular virus," Dr. Gabriela Mastromonaco told CTV News Toronto on Thursday, adding the list of animals eligible is based on research and cases discovered around the world.

Mastromonaco said most animals in the Toronto Zoo are trained to receive vaccine treatments, such as those for rabies, but at the end of the day it's all about "choice."

"A lot of time is spent training them to present their paws, to present their shoulders, their hind end (for a shot)," she said.

"If on that particular moment the animal chooses not to present, that's not when they get the vaccine, but most of them have such a bond with the team members that they understand what's coming and they have no issues."

Video of the process, shared by the Toronto Zoo, shows animals willingly walking up to staff inside their enclosures and presenting an area of their body for a shot. In most cases, the animals were rewarded or slightly distracted by food.

While some animals may be skittish, Mastromonaco appeared confident staff will be able to administer both the doses necessary to protect against COVID-19.

"Everyone needs a vaccine at some point in their lives and so do our animals."

The zoo hopes to administer the vaccines—two doses given two to three weeks apart—by the end of May.

No animal at the Toronto Zoo has contracted COVID-19 thus far.