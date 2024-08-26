TORONTO
Toronto

    • Temperatures in Toronto to reach nearly 30C today

    Summer temperatures are expected to return to Toronto today.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting a high of 29C in the city on Monday, with humidex levels reaching about 34 in the late afternoon.

    “Last Monday, we didn’t even reach 18C. Today we’ll soar to 29C, feeling 35 under hazy sunshine,” said CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter.

    The heat won't stick around long, however. Coulter advised Torontonians to “take advantage” of the mid-summer-like conditions, as “their time in the sun is fading.”

    While Tuesday is still expected to see a high of 30C, afternoon showers with the possibility of thunderstorms are also in the forecast.

    Scattered showers are expected to continue in the latter half of the week, with clear skies expected by Saturday and through the rest of the long weekend.

