Teenage driver arrested after bike cop struck by fleeing stolen car in Toronto

A second teenager has been arrested after a bicycle cop was struck by a stolen vehicle in Parkdale on Saturday.

In a news release Tuesday night, Toronto police announced that a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested in connection with the incident. Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the boy was the alleged driver of the stolen vehicle.

The incident happened on Jameson Avenue near King Street West at around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the stolen vehicle was stopped in the northbound lanes of the roadway when it was first spotted by officers.

As officers approached the vehicle on their bicycles, police say that the driver accelerated towards them.

Police released a 15-second video on Tuesday showing the suspect vehicle briefly pulling into the opposite lane of traffic in an attempt to flee and then slamming into an officer on a bike, who seeks refuge on top of another vehicle’s hood.

The vehicle then proceeds into the intersection as the injured officer falls to the ground.

Police say the car was later found abandoned in the Landsdowne Avenue and Queen Street West area.

The injured officer, meanwhile, was taken to hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl are each facing eight charges, including dangerous operation causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

They cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are asking witnesses in the area who may have dashcam or video footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers.