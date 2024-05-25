TORONTO
Toronto

Teen stabbed near shopping centre in Mississauga: police

Police can be seen on scene of a stabbing following an altercation between two teens. (Jacob Estrin / CP24) Police can be seen on scene of a stabbing following an altercation between two teens. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
Share

A teen was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed by another teen Friday night in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say that they received the call just after 10:50 p.m. near the Square One shopping centre. There, police say an altercation took place between two youths in which one youth was stabbed.

The victim was subsequently transported to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. The victim's condition has since stabilized, police say.

According to police, one person has been arrested and additionally charged with robbery.

Police say that an investigation is ongoing.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News