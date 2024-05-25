Teen stabbed near shopping centre in Mississauga: police

A teen was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed by another teen Friday night in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say that they received the call just after 10:50 p.m. near the Square One shopping centre. There, police say an altercation took place between two youths in which one youth was stabbed.

The victim was subsequently transported to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. The victim's condition has since stabilized, police say.

According to police, one person has been arrested and additionally charged with robbery.

Police say that an investigation is ongoing.