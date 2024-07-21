2 seniors dead following stabbing in North York, no suspects outstanding: police

Two people have died following a double stabbing in North York on Sunday afternoon, say police.

The incident happened near Don Mills and Cliffwood roads, south of Steeles Avenue East.

Toronto police said they were called to the area shortly before 3 p.m. for reports of a person who had been stabbed.

At the scene, officers located two people with stab wounds: a male and a female, both of whom had life-threatening injuries.

The victims were taken to the hospital via emergency run where they were pronounced deceased, Acting Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite told reporters at the scene on Sunday evening.

Bassingthwaite said that the victims are both in their 80s and knew each other.

He also noted that there are no outstanding suspects and that there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

"The investigators will be looking at the history of both of the parties as well as the location that it happened," Bassingthwaite said.

"The Forensic Identification Unit will be attending. They will be looking into the location where this happened and they will be collecting evidence. They will also be attending the hospital and collecting evidence from the bodies as well as the coroner will be attending for further investigation as well."

Anyone with information, including video footage, about this incident is asked to contact Toronto polcie at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.