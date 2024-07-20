Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crashing into tree in Scarborough

A motorcyclist has died after he crashed into a tree in Scarborough Saturday night.

Toronto police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash in the area of Nugget Avenue and Markham Road, north of Sheppard Avenue East.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.