    • Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crashing into tree in Scarborough

    A motorcyclist has died after he crashed into a tree in Scarborough Saturday night.

    Toronto police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash in the area of Nugget Avenue and Markham Road, north of Sheppard Avenue East.

    The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

    The cause of the crash is unknown.

    Roads in the area are closed for investigation.

