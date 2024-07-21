LCBO workers ratify tentative agreement, strike ends Monday

The union representing 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has ratified a tentative agreement, which will officially end its two-week strike at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The LCBO shared the update in a news release on Sunday afternoon, saying that the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) has ratified the renewal collective agreement and that a full ratification by the province would follow.

“We again thank the negotiating teams for LCBO and OPSEU, as well as the mediator, for their work in reaching an agreement that is fair for our unionized employees and helps the LCBO operate efficiently and effectively for Ontarians in a changing marketplace,” the crown agency stated.

“As we welcome back our valued employees, we are focused on returning to our normal operations in support of our retail and wholesale customers and of Ontario’s beverage alcohol industry.”

OPSEU also released a statement on Sunday afternoon, confirming that workers have voted to ratify the new three-year collective agreement, which it said “includes the protection of good jobs and public revenues.”

“We went on strike to protect good jobs and public revenues, and to win more permanent jobs with benefits and guaranteed hours,” said Colleen MacLeod, the union’s bargaining team chair.

“Our members stood strong. They held strong lines, they talked to their communities — and they won.”

The union said that in the new contract there is a guarantee of no store closures and a cap on the number of agency stores.

“Most importantly, there is a shared commitment to a future in which the LCBO, and its revenues, continue to grow with Ontario,” OPSEU said.

The new agreement includes an eight per cent wage increase over three years, the conversion of about 1,000 casual employees to permanent part-time positions, and no store closures during the term of the agreement.

“We are tremendously grateful for the outpouring of support we saw from our communities and allies – it strengthened us on the lines,” added MacLeod.

“We are also thankful to mediator Gerry Lee for his experience in assisting both parties.”

OPSEU had said it believed Premier Doug Ford's plan to expand alcohol sales to convenience and grocery stores would threaten union jobs and the public revenue the LCBO provides to the province.

Ford has sped up those plans since the strike began on July 5, allowing grocery stores already licensed to sell beer and wine to also sell ready-to-drink cocktail beverages as of Thursday. The initial launch for that step was set for Aug. 1.

- With files from the Canadian Press