Baby dies after pregnant woman fatally struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto
A woman fatally struck by a sedan in downtown Toronto earlier this week was pregnant, and her baby has also died, police say.
On Saturday, Toronto police provided an update on the incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon in the area of Queen Street East and Sackville Street.
A pedestrian was critically hurt after being struck by the driver of a vehicle near Queen and Sackville streets on July 18.
According to police, a 42-year-old pregnant woman was walking at a pedestrian crosswalk on Queen Street East when she was struck by a 2017 Black Cadillac sedan driven by a 70-year-old man.
Police said the woman suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
“Life-saving measures were performed to deliver and save the infant,” but on Friday, the baby died, police said in a news release on Saturday.
The driver remained at the scene, according to police, and the investigation into the collision is ongoing.
They continue to ask residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash cam footage that could help in the investigation to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Coffee badging' is the latest office habit drawing attention of major employers
The term 'coffee badging' has gained some new significance this week with multiple outlets reporting Amazon is allegedly taking measures to counter the workplace trend it refers to.
A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her younger cousin over an iPhone
A 12-year-old girl in Tennessee has been charged with murder, accused of smothering her eight-year-old cousin as the younger girl slept. A relative said they had been arguing over an iPhone.
investigation Prominent Vancouver lawyer accused of moving criminal cash dies before hearing
Vancouver lawyer Michael Bolton likely defended thousands of people over 50 years of practice. But in the end, he would not get a chance to defend himself.
Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
Israeli military says it has struck several Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks
The Israeli army said Saturday it has struck several Houthi targets in western Yemen following a fatal drone attack by the rebel group in Tel Aviv the previous day.
Democratic consensus solidifies around Harris, should Biden step aside
No one quite knows what the process of picking a new nominee would be if Joe Biden did step aside – but many Democrats say that any process is likelier than ever to quickly end with Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee.
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman feels scared after seeing drone outside her bedroom window
It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.
-
Trendy Griffintown pizzeria's permits suspended after Quebec liquor board ruling
Moretti Pizzeria in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood, that was no stranger to police stops, fights and organized crime member visits has has its permits suspended for 25 days following a ruling from the liquor control board (RACJ).
-
Montreal Shakespeare company ready to hit a park near you
Repercussion Theatre's travelling Shakespeare in the park is ready for another big production in the Montreal area.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher facing sexual assault charges involving minor, police looking for other victims
The Ottawa Police Service says a teacher is facing charges related to alleged sexual assaults involving a minor under the age of 18.
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Ottawa mother raising awareness on importance of donating umbilical cord blood
An Ottawa mother is raising awareness on the benefits of donating her baby’s umbilical cord blood to the Canadian Blood Services after she was born in May.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
-
Defence for Sault murder suspect to argue he was not mentally competent
The defence lawyer for Steven Jones plans to argue that he was not mentally competent when a victim was stabbed to death and a second was seriously injured.
Kitchener
-
Third annual Scotland's Yard Road Hockey Classic returns to Kitchener
Excitement and energy filled the air Saturday as the third annual Scotland's Yard Road Hockey Classic made its much anticipated return to Kitchener.
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
London
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Hazmat response to north London, Ont. apartment complex
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
-
Overnight ED closure in Wingham
The emergency department at Wingham’s hospital will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
Windsor
-
LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
-
Bringing Kabaddi Cup to WFCU Centre raises sport to 'another level' in Windsor
After being held outdoors last year, the Windsor Kabaddi Cup returned for its second annual edition this weekend inside the WFCU Centre. The Windsor Kabaddi Cup featured 60 players divided into six teams of 10, competing in the traditional Indian team sport.
-
Paws on stage: Windsor theatre group holds dog auditions for Christmas musical
A theatre group in Windsor is holding auditions for an upcoming Christmas musical production — but this time, the stars vying for the spotlight are of the four-legged variety.
Barrie
-
LCBO strike over, local employees react to decision
While employees still picketed in front of closed LCBO stores on Saturday, many were optimistic as a tentative deal to end the strike was reached between the LCBO and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU).
-
Local leaders take part in annual dunk tank fundraiser
Local municipal leaders attended the annual dunk your local leader's event on Saturday.
-
Tall Pines Music and Arts Festival returns to Gravenhurst
The Tall Pines Music and Arts Festival returned to Gravenhurst on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
‘It looks scary, but they’re harmless’: Bees removed from Winnipeg street light
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
-
'We're famous for our skies': The science behind a Manitoba sunset
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man found asleep in stolen vehicle
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police found him sleeping at the wheel of a stolen vehicle Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
Newfoundland premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
-
Becca Told Me to Ride marks its fourth year
In honour of Rebecca Schofield, over 50 bikers headed out on the road Saturday for the fourth Becca Told Me to Ride.
-
Halifax Pride parade back in full-force
The Halifax Pride parade returns after being cancelled in 2023.
N.L.
-
Essential workers allowed to return to Labrador City as wildfire eases
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey called it a 'good news day' as he announced some Labrador City residents will be allowed to return home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
-
Newfoundland RCMP charge 71-year-old man with impaired driving after head-on collision kills two
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.
-
Newfoundland premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
Edmonton
-
Alberta town takes action fighting crime, addressing homelessness, addictions issues
In Cold Lake, Alta., drivers leaning through windows at the McDonald’s drive-thru have been ambushed by people running by and snatching food right out of their hands.
-
More northern Alberta communities evacuated as hot windy weather drives extreme fire behaviour
Residents of two more northern Alberta communities were forced to leave their homes Saturday due to an encroaching wildfire.
-
2 people found dead in western Alberta river: RCMP
Two people were found dead after going missing in the Smoky River in west-central Alberta.
Calgary
-
Wally Buono to receive Wall of Fame honour from Calgary Stampeders
When Wally Buono steps onto the field at McMahon Stadium on Sunday, he’ll soak in every moment in front of family, friends and fans.
-
14 residences, 10 commercial properties impacted by new Montgomery water main break: City
A new water main break that took place close to the feeder main break that has restricted residents water use since early June is impacting 14 residences, the city said Saturday.
-
Calgary Stampeders looking to avenge Week 2 loss to B.C. Lions
The Calgary Stampeders will have redemption on their minds when they host the B.C. Lions at McMahon Stadium on Sunday night.
Regina
-
Health inspectors investigate conditions at motel after another family complains about bedbugs
Health inspectors are investigating conditions at a motel in Regina used by Social Services for emergency accommodations. It come after another family complained about being attacked by bedbugs.
-
Riders get back in win column with victory over Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders remained dominant on defence as they held Winnipeg to only field goals for points on Friday night in their 19-9 victory.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat will continue into the weekend in Regina
With heat warnings blanketing most of Saskatchewan, it should come as no surprise that the trend will continue into the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's bus rapid transit gets a new name
A new transit system meant to change the way people move around Saskatoon is beginning to take shape.
-
Phone lines still down at all Saskatoon leisure centres, outdoor pools after IT outage
Saskatoon residents seeking to beat the heat at a leisure centre or outdoor pool this weekend should be aware that phone booking is unavailable.
-
Fundraiser launched to help family return Sask. drowning victim to India
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of Yuren Patel, a 23-year-old man who drowned at Waskesiu Lake in Prince Albert National Park last week on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Stranger sexually assaulted Surrey woman while she was asleep in her home, RCMP say
A woman in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood woke up to a stranger groping her early Saturday morning, according to local police.
-
Lions Gate Bridge, Stanley Park Causeway closed after 'serious collision'
A major thoroughfare in Vancouver has been shut down in both directions Saturday afternoon due to a “serious collision,” authorities say.
-
Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
Vancouver Island
-
Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
-
Victoria's plan to better enforce daytime sheltering rule will fail, advocates say
Outreach workers say the City of Victoria shouldn’t bother developing a plan to better enforce its bylaw against daytime sheltering. They say enforcing the rule won’t work because there’s nowhere for people to go.